Austin Nonprofit Welcomes 'Austria to Austin' Entrepreneurship Exchange Participants July 5-19

3 Day Startup and the U.S. Embassy of Vienna Host Sixth International Student Startup Exchange

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 Day Startup (3DS) announced today the nonprofit organization is partnering with the U.S. Embassy in Vienna, Austria to host twenty young entrepreneurs from Vienna in the entrepreneurship hub of Austin, Texas July 5 to July 19, 2022. Participants in the sixth annual 'Austria to Austin Student Startup Exchange,' will connect with local business leaders and entrepreneurs.

3 Day Startup global exchange programs are designed to increase collaboration between students in the U.S. and other communities, promote entrepreneurship and innovation, and deliver leadership development for positive change. Students will experience cultural immersion as they navigate Austin's entrepreneurial ecosystem with a focus on social entrepreneurship and circular economy. Participants will complete a startup bootcamp, pitch new business models, and build a U.S.-based peer and mentor network.

"A key part of the Austria to Austin Exchange program is introducing the next generation of global leaders to the city of Austin and all it has to offer as a creative and startup hub in the U.S.," said Erika Haskins, CEO of 3 Day Startup. "We are proud to showcase Austin's rich cultural and business opportunities, and connect our exchange participants with mentors and peers who exemplify Austin's climate and social entrepreneurship community."

3DS delivers entrepreneurship education and training to young adults and focuses on aligning new business models with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) The nonprofit organization has delivered programming for young people worldwide since 2008. Over the past 12 years, 3DS have served more than 17,000 youth worldwide, helping program alumni raise $217 million in startup investment.

Program partners include Google, Austin Chamber, Austin FC, Notley, Austin Resource Recovery (City of Austin), Austin Young Chamber, the University of Texas at Austin Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute, Capital Factory, Big Austin, Tech Ranch, Impact Lab at Austin Community College, and Blue Sky Partners.

About 3 Day Startup

3 Day Startup (3DS) is an international 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Austin, Texas that empowers young leaders to leverage entrepreneurial thinking and new business models to solve the world's greatest problems. Visit www.3daystartup.org .

