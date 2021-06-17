Austin Offices Move To Suburban Neighborhoods As Codi Launches In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a city known for its traffic, Codi is launching its hyper-local approach to work with the goal of making it easy for employees to walk or bike to work - especially for those living in the suburbs.

The business-to-business workplace platform is partnering with Coder to connect their 24 Austin area employees to office spaces hosted in private homes a short distance from where they live starting June 21st.

"We really love the paradigm shift that Codi brings: finding workspaces closer to where people actually live, instead of making people trek all over town to get to the office," said Krista Ratcliff, a Coder employee living in northwest Austin. "It's better for the environment, better for busy working parents, and better for employees who do prefer to work in an office environment."

Krista's sentiments are common, with commuting cited as the number one reason employees prefer working from home or a hybrid work solution, according to a survey conducted by Slack. The same survey found that 77% of employees want flexible work, with a mix of working from home and working in an office type setting.

Codi's hybrid solution makes it easy for employees to meet and collaborate in-person, avoiding the distractions of working from home without the long commute of going to the office. Not only will this help employees with work-life balance, the move is also saving Coder money. A Codi desk is almost 60% less expensive per employee compared to Coder's old Frost Bank Tower headquarters.

Codi relies on hosts to create daytime work hubs, locations are decentralized with lower overhead costs, all without reducing the housing supply. On top of that, companies using Codi support the local economy with most earnings going directly to hosts.

