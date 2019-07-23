Austin Private Wealth Announces New Brand, Registered Investment Advisor Status

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Private Wealth (APW), a Texas-based financial advisory firm, today announced that it is now an SEC Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), which enables it to carry out its mission of putting clients first and serving as their fiduciary. The firm was founded in 2006 by Co-Managing Partners Dan Kraus, MBA, CFP®, CRPC®, APMA® and Raoul Celerier, MBA, CFP®, CRPC®, CEP®.

"As an independently owned and operated firm, we will continue to offer clients a fully transparent boutique investment service, with our interests totally aligned with theirs," said Kraus. "This structural change furthers our ability to provide the sophisticated, holistic wealth management services clients have come to expect from us. As an independent RIA, we are now able to conduct business in a way that is even more authentic and true to our core values."

Kraus and Celerier joined forces in 2006 and were later joined by partners AJ Wagner in 2007 and Kieu Le in 2017. The firm provides comprehensive wealth management services to individuals and families. The firm will remain in their current offices at 3108 N Lamar Blvd., Suite B100 in Austin and 1756 Santa Fe Street in Corpus Christi.

"We will also be unveiling a cascading array of technological improvements – in fact, this is one of the biggest reasons we have gone totally independent so that we can bring best-of-breed financial planning solutions and a more elegant digital interface to the client experience," Celerier said.

The firm is also at this time unveiling a new logo and tagline: "Austin Private Wealth ~ For a Life of Growth." A new website, www.AustinPrivateWealth.com, provides additional information on the services, character and culture of the firm and its essential personnel.

ABOUT AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH

Austin Private Wealth has been providing comprehensive wealth management services to individuals and families since 2006. In 2019, the firm became an independent SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Based in Austin with a satellite office in Corpus Christi, the firm is committed to helping clients optimize their lives rather than simply maximizing their investments. To reach Austin Private Wealth, call 512.886.4114 or email info@AustinPrivateWealth.com. Learn more at www.AustinPrivateWealth.com.

Contact:

Leslie Swid

Impact Communications, Inc.

(913) 649-5009

LeslieSwid@impactcommunications.org

Related Images

austin-private-wealth-announces.jpg

Austin Private Wealth Announces New Brand, Registered Investment Advisor Status

Fiduciary mission is catalyst as the Texas-based independently-owned and operated financial advisory firm focuses on serving a select clientele with sophisticated needs.

SOURCE Austin Private Wealth

Related Links

http://www.austinprivatewealth.com/

