Austin Private Wealth Exceeds $1B in Assets Under Management

The Texas-based independently owned and operated financial advisory firm doubles its assets in 4 years

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Private Wealth (APW) has reached a significant milestone, over $1 billion in assets under management (AUM). This marks a major step in the growth of APW, founded by Dan Kraus and Raoul Célérier. Co-managing partner Dan Kraus attributes the firm's success to one thing: consistency. "Year in, year out, we are trying to improve our service and do what we say we are going to do," Kraus said. "Living up to our promises to our clients is our number one priority."

In 2019, the now 23-person firm, became an independent, fee-only fiduciary. At that time, APW had 13 team members and $538 million assets under management. As of February 2024, the firm has doubled that number, currently sitting just over $1.1 billion.

"No one step [got us to this milestone]," Kraus said. "Just putting our heads down and doing the work [got us here]. In the financial services industry, it is very easy to get distracted by the shiny new things, particularly new investments. Our clients appreciate that while we certainly do evaluate all the opportunities in the marketplace, we are only interested in products and services that can truly help them better reach their goals than the ones we are currently using. That is a high bar."

Co-managing partner, Raoul Célérier added, "We welcome this milestone and remain extremely focused on delivering the best possible experience for our clients."

As far as what is next for the firm, Kraus is excited for what the future holds. "There are lots of opportunities to improve our services, quality of advice, and scale as a firm so we can help more families at an even-higher level," Kraus said. "If we keep focusing on those, the milestones will take care of themselves."

