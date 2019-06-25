Austin Ranks #2 In Survey Of U.S. Cities Hiring IT Professionals In Second Half Of 2019

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Robert Half Technology's State of U.S. Tech Hiring research, Austin's technology teams will continue to grow in the second half of the year, but finding the right talent won't be easy. Of the IT hiring decision makers surveyed in Austin, 75% plan to expand the size of their teams by adding full-time employees, compared to 67% nationally. Eighty-eight percent of those surveyed said it's challenging for their company to find skilled IT professionals in Austin.

Respondents cited the following skills as immediately needed for their organizations:

Cybersecurity Business intelligence; Cloud architecture* Cloud security Cloud computing Blockchain

*Denotes a tie.

Almost all respondents (97%) said they will bring on project professionals to support their teams, and of those, 64% said consultants are part of their hiring strategy.



View an infographic of hiring plans for technology professionals in Austin.

"Technology hiring in Austin remains strong with no sign of slowing down," said Thomas Vick, regional vice president for Robert Half Technology in Austin. "Professionals who have specific skills in security, development and business intelligence are in especially high demand. But it's a tough hiring market, as job openings continue to outpace the availability of candidates. Employers should know that a prolonged hiring process can cause top talent to lose interest and move on to another offer."

Additional research findings:

Nearly all Austin IT leaders surveyed (99%) noted they are confident in their company's prospects for growth in the second half of 2019.

Besides recruitment, top priorities for Austin's tech managers in the next six months include maintaining security, innovation or helping grow the business, and cloud projects.

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half Technology and conducted by a leading independent research firm. The report is based on responses from 100 IT decision makers in Austin, Texas. Respondents were screened to have hiring authority for the information systems or information technology department of a company.

About Robert Half Technology

With more than 120 locations worldwide, Robert Half Technology is a leading provider of technology professionals for initiatives ranging from web development and multiplatform systems integration to network security and technical support. Robert Half Technology offers online job search services at roberthalf.com/technology. Visitors can also request a copy of the Robert Half Technology 2019 Salary Guide.

