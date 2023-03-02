Austin Schell Named CEO of PORT 32 Marinas, LLC, a Leading Owner, Operator, Developer & Acquirer of Premier Coastal Marina Assets

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PORT 32 Marinas, LLC (PORT 32) Chairman and Fireside Investments Founder, Jonathan Langer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Austin Schell as CEO of PORT 32 and as a member of the company's board of directors.

Austin Schell, CEO, PORT 32 Marinas PORT 32 Marinas

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, PORT 32 is a leading owner, operator, developer, and acquirer of best-in-class coastal marina assets. PORT 32 presently owns eight marina properties in premier markets across both coasts of Florida. The company's patient, long-term strategy allows for value-added redevelopment of aging coastal facilities, such as the PORT 32 marinas in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The company recruited Schell to build PORT 32 Marinas into an industry leader, drawing on his twenty years of professional experience building three sector-leading companies in a variety of industries. By leveraging commercial thinking and best practices from both inside and outside the traditional marina industry, the team Schell has assembled at PORT 32 aims to provide leading waterfront experiences that create value for PORT 32 members, and in turn, its shareholders and employees.

Prior to joining PORT 32, for six years, Schell was the President and COO of XOJET, the largest on-demand private jet services platform in North America. His other senior executive roles include COO of Modern Fertility and CFO of Wildlands.

Prior to his experience building businesses as an operating executive, Schell served as a private equity investment professional at Parthenon Capital in San Francisco, California and began his career in investment banking at UBS Investment Bank in New York City, New York.

"Austin comes to PORT 32 after helping to build three successful companies across different industries," said Langer. "His proven ability to build a winning team, cultivate a customer-focused culture, and deliver industry-leading returns to investors is tailor made for PORT 32's next phase of growth. I am confident Austin will ensure that PORT 32's growing membership base will enjoy the exceptional level of service they have come to expect. In addition, Austin has quickly assembled an entrepreneurial team of high-character professionals to identify promising coastal marinas to add to the PORT 32 family."

"Our board of directors and the entire PORT 32 team look forward to working closely with him to drive the company's continued growth and success," he continued.

"I am thrilled to join the PORT 32 Marinas team and bring my business experiences to an industry I am passionate about," said Schell. "The purpose of everything we do here at PORT 32 is grounded in long-term value creation for our members, our shareholders, our valuable employees, and the waterfront communities we serve."

"Over the course of my career, many people have encouraged me to 'do what you love.' I think that is a nice aspiration, but practically not possible for most people, who are simply trying to make a living and provide for their families. For the first time in my life, I can honestly and gratefully say that I am doing what I love as the CEO of PORT 32 Marinas."

Schell is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. When he's not working, he enjoys spending time with his family on the water boating and offshore fishing.

About PORT 32

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, PORT 32 is a leading owner, operator, developer and acquirer of dry and wet slip coastal marina assets. PORT 32 provides expertise in the development and management of marina assets to bring customers an unparalleled level of service within the marina industry. PORT 32 owns and operates a growing collection of Class A marina assets in premier markets. For more information, please visit https://port32marinas.com .

About Fireside Investments

Fireside Investments is a private investment firm that backs experienced management teams to build leading real estate operating companies and platforms. The firm has invested in and helped build businesses in a variety of industries with attractive fundamentals including express car washes, permanent exhibition space, hospitality, private country clubs and luxury camping. Since the firm's founding, it has led investments in businesses with an aggregate enterprise value in excess of $4 billion. For more information, please visit https://firesideinvestments.com .

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954.723.9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE PORT 32 Marinas