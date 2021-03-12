Austin Startup Defies All Odds to Provide Jobs for Creative Professionals

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Blended Sense began as a lightbulb in actor Abigail Rose's mind just shy of two years ago, it was an answer to her own palpable, tear-inducing frustrations as a creative professional. Though Abbie worked as an actress in campaigns for national brands like Google, Verizon, and UPS, and starred in feature films like Pasture, she found that consistent, well-paying work was hard to come by. Abbie had to supplement her creative craft with side jobs, and her pay for big acting "gigs" was net 60 to 90 days.

Georgina Elizondo Griffin, Abigail Rose Baez, Albert Baez at Capital Factory, Austin's center of gravity for startups.

Her story is the story of millions of creative people across the nation, eager to contribute to a trillion-dollar industry, but stumbling trying to find ways to answer the need for creative output. Actors, musicians, videographers, photographers, models, graphic artists, painters - all manner of creative professionals need work. This was the seed that planted the Blended Sense startup.

Abigail and Albert Baez then joined Georgina Elizondo Griffin to build a media tech company with creative intelligence to match small business owners and creative professionals to serve not just one segment of society but two.

Defying additional odds as women and minority founders that are traditionally underfunded, Blended Sense creates digital assets like photos, video, audiograms, social media posts, animated logos, graphic design and more for small businesses to help establish a brand and make connections in their local communities.

Since that original idea sprouted, the world has experienced a pandemic, and while Austin has been unusually fortunate with an expansion in jobs, small businesses suffered tremendously. Thousands of business owners had to close their doors after experiencing financial impacts, and many more had to completely revisit the way they do business - opting for an online experience to stay afloat.

Add to this chaotic milieu, in Texas this past week an unprecedented weather event left more than 7 million people without electricity, potable water, and heat during 0-10 degree weather. Without the infrastructure to handle such severe ice and snow, Austin and Central Texas were on their knees.

Despite all of this, Blended Sense has powered through. They delivered over 11,000 assets last year, serviced 69 small businesses, and paid out over $250,000 to creative professionals. Just before "snowmageddon" hit Texas, Blended Sense got its first buyout offer that would have made the Founders millionaires, but they turned it down to stick to their greater vision.

It's the startup story that beat all odds.

If you're a small business owner, you can visit www.BlendedSense.com to get a customized content strategy.

If you're a creative professional wanting reliable gigs every month, visit www.blendedsense.com/creativenetwork and apply to join the network.

