Austin Technology Entrepreneur Builds Portfolio of Companies, Reaches Growth Milestones and Serves the Veteran Community With National Career Transition Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based healthcare technology startup, knowRX Inc., is honored to transition through the prestigious Founder Institute Cohort. The months-long grueling program fosters entrepreneurial growth strategies through equity sourcing, mentorship, pitching, training, and feedback/evaluation. The Founder Institute is the world's largest pre-seed startup accelerator, with chapters across 180+ cities. Based in Silicon Valley, the mission of the Founder Institute is to empower communities of talented and motivated people to build impactful technology companies worldwide.

"As a military veteran, I've modeled my life around service to others and having lived in technology all my life. It was hard to see my father pass away and not being able to help. It was difficult, but through that pain, I dug deep and found a source of inspiration to help others and thereby created knowRX," said knowRX, Inc Founder, David Franklin.

knowRX™ (www.knowrx.mobi) is designed to promote well-being through an online platform for patient and physician engagement. The platform provides important drug information and current clinical research reports to assist healthcare providers and their patients in the selection of the right therapy for the individual. Through this user-friendly app, patients are offered access to counseling, genomics data for treatment compatibility, nutritional guidance, holistic insights, and clinical trial opportunities with relevant instructional videos. They will also be offered trending analysis regarding medication behavior... all with the goal of achieving the safest, most beneficial treatment outcomes.

knowRX, Inc is Founder, David Franklin's third venture in the Austin technology market. His previous venture, Cloud Co-Op (https://cloudcoop.io/) was launched in 2013 and is focused on providing cloud-based professional services and solutions within their leading veteran program, Vets2Cloud®. Currently, David controls business operations in both knowRX Inc., and Cloud Co-Op and will leverage knowRX growth with a combination of resources and investments from Cloud Co-Op while working out of MedtoMarket, the new Medical Innovation Hub in Austin, Texas.

