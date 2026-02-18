Austin Transit Partnership Selects Contractor to Help Build Austin Light Rail

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Transit Partnership, the local government corporation charged with implementing Austin's first light rail system, has selected Austin Rail Constructors (ARC) as the construction contractor for Austin Light Rail, marking another major step toward beginning construction in 2027.

The ATP Board's approval of ARC at the Feb. 18 meeting enables ATP to begin pre-construction activities and advance final design for Austin Light Rail under the first phase of what will be a multibillion-dollar contract.

"This is a big, important milestone for Austin Light Rail," ATP CEO Greg Canally said. "ATP is highly focused on delivering this much needed mobility investment for Austin, and with this contract now in place, we are on track to begin construction in 2027. Not only is Austin getting this major transit project, but we are also creating thousands of jobs and economic opportunity here in Texas."

ARC—a joint venture between nationally and locally recognized firms Stacy Witbeck and Sundt Construction—will help shape and build the design and construction of nearly every aspect of the system, including the transitway, tracks, systems, stations, bridges, traffic signals, utilities, drainage structures and streetscape improvements.

The selected team is composed of industry leaders with extensive local, national and international experience delivering complex transit and infrastructure projects, including McKalla Station, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and national rail projects in Arizona, Hawaii and Utah. The selection demonstrates ATP's commitment to economic development in Texas, with several Texas-based contractors represented within ARC's subcontractor team.

"Austin Rail Constructors is ready to deliver light rail for Austin," Austin Rail Constructors Project Manager Armando Tiscareño, said. "We're bringing together the best local builders and designers alongside international experts. We have a flexible and collaborative approach to this complex project in the heart of Austin, while creating significant opportunities for local employment and business growth. We're committed to building the world-class light rail system Austin deserves."

ARC was identified as the highest-ranked firm following a rigorous, competitive procurement process that evaluated elements including firms' experience, personnel qualifications, technical approach and design innovation.

ATP completed the procurement in approximately one year, faster than many comparable mega projects nationwide. Prior to issuing formal solicitations, ATP engaged industry through a Request for Information process, including feedback on contracting documents, to encourage strong competition. ATP also structured the procurement process to encourage early coordination between major firms and local businesses, hosting Connect & Build industry networking events to foster opportunities for small and local businesses to participate in one of the largest infrastructure investments in the region's history.

As design advances and construction are authorized, ARC will competitively bid portions of the work, creating opportunities for local and statewide businesses, including subcontractors, material suppliers, specialty contractors and small businesses.

"Austin is building the transportation system our growing city demands," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said. "Selecting a construction partner is a major step forward in delivering the voter-mandated transit system and will provide infrastructure careers for thousands in our region. This milestone reflects real progress toward improving mobility, supporting long-term affordability and strengthening our economy."

The design-build model ATP has chosen to employ brings the final construction partner on board sooner in the project with the goal of earlier alignment, preventing costly change orders and future construction delays. In the coming year, ATP will work with ARC, providing current designs and feedback collected from the community. ARC will incorporate that input on scope, schedule, cost, constructability and design innovation for the project.

Austin's first light rail system will feature 15 stations along a nearly 10-mile alignment and consist of all-electric trains running every 5–10 minutes throughout most of the day. Austin Light Rail is designed to be fully expandable for future extensions.

