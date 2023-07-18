Austin, TX based Breneman Blueprint Podcast Celebrates Remarkable Milestones and Sets Sights on One Million Listeners

Breneman Capital

18 Jul, 2023, 10:03 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breneman Capital, a leading private real estate investment management firm, is proud to recognize the ongoing success of its Breneman Blueprint Podcast. Hosted by Drew Breneman, a real estate investor who owns more than $200MM in property, the podcast has surpassed half a million views across YouTube and other audio platforms.

The Breneman Blueprint Podcast exists to serve both active and passive real estate investors, as well as those seeking an alternative to the stock market. With its comprehensive and data-driven approach, Breneman Capital is known for its specialization in the multifamily property sector and its superior risk-adjusted returns for investors.

"We're democratizing real estate investment knowledge, sharing proven strategies, and motivating our listeners to make smart, strategic decisions," said Breneman.

Breneman has broadened his influence beyond his platform, with high-profile appearances on shows such as the Cash Flow Connections Podcast with Hunter Thompson and real estate's largest podcast: Lifetime CashFlow Through Real Estate Podcast with Rod Khleif, where Drew joined a collection of other big-name previous guests like Grant Cardone, Dean Graziosi, Chris Voss, and others.

As the Breneman Blueprint podcast nears its 100th episode, the team sets a bold new goal: reaching a million listeners within the next six months."We're excited to celebrate this significant milestone," Breneman added. "Now, we're aiming to inspire a million listeners, continue to share our unique investment insights, and cultivate a community of successful investors."

The Breneman Blueprint Podcast is available across all major podcast platforms. For more information about Breneman Capital and the Breneman Blueprint Podcast, visit breneman.com/podcast or email [email protected].

About Breneman Capital

Breneman Capital is a private real estate investment management firm specializing in the multifamily property sector. The firm employs a unique investment strategy that blends data analytics and proprietary technology to generate superior risk-adjusted returns for investors.

Press Contact:

Dominick Scafidi
Marketing Manager
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.brenemancapital.com

