Austin Welcomes a New Mural by Mr. Doodle in Partnership with Art + Artisans and the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Art + Artisans is thrilled to announce a partnership with Mr. Doodle, KBS, and Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation to bring a new mural to Downtown Austin. Known for his unique, spontaneous style combining doodling, cartooning and graffiti, Mr. Doodle has garnered international acclaim for transforming spaces with his intricate, monochrome murals.

Within merely two weeks, the team at Art + Artisans successfully facilitated the donation agreement involving the building owner KBS, the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation, and Mr. Doodle himself. The firm meticulously managed all aspects of the project, from securing necessary city permits, with the help of Downtown Austin Alliance, to overseeing every facet of the mural's installation process. The mural will feature Mr. Doodle's signature 'Graffiti Spaghetti' style, featuring dense, intertwined lines, bringing a playful and dynamic energy to the urban environments of downtown Austin and inviting viewers into a whimsical world of creativity and imagination.

Mr. Doodle's generous contribution to the city of Austin is a sprawling original mural strategically positioned at the bustling intersection of 6th Street and Congress Avenue. This significant addition to Austin's urban landscape is set to be unveiled in conjunction with the film premiere of " The Trouble With Mr Doodle ," which showcases Mr. Doodle's artistic journey. The film is premiering at The Paramount Theatre during the SXSW film festival.

"We are absolutely overjoyed to have played a pivotal role in bringing Mr. Doodle's extraordinary vision to the heart of Austin. Partnering with such a phenomenal artist to enliven our urban canvas has been an exhilarating experience," says Jennifer Brener Seay, CEO of Art + Artisans. "The synergy between art and community that this project embodies is precisely what Art + Artisans stands for. Seeing Mr. Doodle's 'Graffiti Spaghetti' come to life on such a grand scale, and knowing it will inspire joy and wonder in the community, fills us with immense pride and excitement. This is more than just a mural; it's a vibrant testament to the power of creativity and collaboration."

"I'm so excited to bring the Doodles to Texas for the very first time," says Mr Doodle. "This wall is an amazing canvas and I really hope the people of Austin will like the finished mural! Huge thanks to everyone at Art + Artisans and Downtown Austin Alliance for finding me the location and making this come to life."

"We are thrilled Mr. Doodle chose downtown Austin to create an iconic mural that will add to the vibrancy and vitality of our city center," De Peart, president and CEO of the Downtown Austin Alliance, said. "Mr. Doodle's international recognition as a muralist will not only draw locals and tourists alike to experience art—and all our downtown has to offer—but it will also raise Austin's reputation as a creative destination and cultural hub that prioritizes free, public art."

About Art + Artisans

Art + Artisans is a women-owned, local Austin full-service art consulting firm that works with real estate developers, companies, and their design teams to select and install customized artwork. Forward thinkers who want to see the possibility and impact art has on a space, they partner with clients to develop and execute an art plan that does more than just put art on the walls – it expresses their story, attracts like-minded visitors, and creates an experience where people genuinely want to spend time. For more information, please visit artplusartisans.com .

About the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation

The Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation 501(c)(3) is the charitable arm of the Downtown Austin Alliance with a vision to strengthen community, empower locals and encourage social engagement through community-driven initiatives that celebrate the spirit of Austin. The Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation aims to be the trusted resource for charitable giving around Downtown Austin, bringing together passionate patrons and like-minded partners with causes that help the area prosper. For more information, visit https://downtownaustin.com/about-us/foundation/.

SOURCE Art + Artisans