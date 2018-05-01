Austin's Fast-Growing Lemi Shine Launches National #CleanBetterDoBetter Campaign

"We believe that consumers shouldn't have to pay higher prices or settle for less cleaning power to clean their homes safely," said Lemi Shine CEO Curtis Eggemeyer. "This campaign highlights what has been our promise since the beginning – a cleaner clean. We want to help families everywhere #CleanBetterDoBetter and live better."

The campaign, created in partnership with Austin-based branding firm The Ampersand Agency, is designed to convey that consumers can "do better" by taking one simple step at a time.

"The campaign is more than just a call to action, it's a movement," said Ampersand Agency CEO Cindy Montgomery. "Many people who have switched to better-for-you products like organic produce and non-GMO foods have to abandon that sensibility when it comes to the home cleaning products aisle, where they choose effective over safer. We want them to know that with Lemi Shine, they don't have to compromise their values."

The campaign will include TV, billboards, digital and social advertising.

To help consumers #CleanBetterDoBetter, Lemi Shine launched seven new products in Texas in 2018, including the company's first-ever nontoxic Disinfecting Wipes, Multi-Surface Antibacterial Cleaner, Bathroom Antibacterial Cleaner and Mold & Mildew Disinfectant, all formulated with safe, germ-killing citric acid that eliminates 99.9 percent of household bacteria. It also introduced Toilet Bowl Cleaner, Toss N' Go Laundry Detergent pods with FunkGuard™ and Lemi Shine Liquid Laundry Detergent.

Lemi Shine's nontoxic household cleaning products, including appliance cleaners, detergent boosters and more, can be purchased at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide, including H-E-B, or online at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Lowes, Home Depot and Meijer.

About Lemi Shine

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lemi Shine is a family-owned company that creates powerful and safe household cleaning products. Established in 1994 with the original Lemi Shine Detergent Booster, the company has since invented additional category-changing products such as a multi-use machine cleaner, hard water rinse aid, and spot- and stain-resistant surface cleaner, and, new for 2018, nontoxic antibacterial wipes and spray, all powered by natural citric extracts. More information can be found at www.lemishine.com or on Facebook, Instagram and by searching #CleanBetterDoBetter.

About Ampersand

The Ampersand Agency is an independent full-service boutique branding-agency located in the heart of Austin, Texas. The agency specializes in helping brands find their most advantageous position and purpose—their truth—and sharing that truth with the world. Founded by lead strategists, Cindy Holladay and Jeff Montgomery, the agency and its Dynamic Insight process were born in strategy, and fueled by creativity. It's the intersection of these two things that have made Ampersand a trusted partner of some of the most beloved brands out there. www.ampersandagency.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Curry Heard

817-329-3257

curry@spmcommunications.com

1 Nielsen 2016: The Dirt on Cleaning. Home/Cleaning Laundry Attitudes and trends around the world.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/austins-fast-growing-lemi-shine-launches-national-cleanbetterdobetter-campaign-300639116.html

SOURCE Lemi Shine

Related Links

http://www.lemishine.com

