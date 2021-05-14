Austin's Intellibright Included in Financial Times' List of 500 Fastest-Growing Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Times revealed that Intellibright, the leading Google Premier Digital Marketing Agency in Austin, is No. 112 on its second annual Fastest-Growing Companies list . The list ranks businesses from across seven countries and ranks them on compound annual growth in revenue. It provides a unique look at the most successful businesses and other list honorees include Tesla, Lyft, Wayfair, and Facebook.

Intellibright founder and CEO, Ron R. Browning, responded to the ranking, saying, "Intellibright was founded on the purest form of performance marketing, Pay Per Sale. It is our extreme pleasure that this model has achieved great success and helped to propel us onto the Financial Times' list of fastest growing companies. Our incredible team continues to grow. Many thanks to our nationally recognized industry partners that enabled us to achieve such a significant milestone by entrusting Intellibright to manage their digital marketing."

Intellibright has grown to be a marketing leader in the Austin market with its suite of services since its founding in 2009. Contributing to its significant growth and ranking on the FT 500, Intellibright provides services for HOP Energy, AmeriPro Roofing, Woodbridge Home Solutions, Infinity from Marvin Windows, and Nations Roof among others.

ABOUT INTELLIBRIGHT:

Intellibright is a Google Premier Digital Marketing Agency that offers a comprehensive suite of services focused on revenue generation for clients. Founded in 2009 and based in Austin, Texas, Intellibright is led by Founder/CEO Ron R. Browning, an experienced digital sales and marketing entrepreneur, and COO, Jay Nguyen, formerly of Apple. Intellibright serves clients in high-ticket service industries like energy, roofing, and windows, and utilizes Pay Per Sale and Fixed Price programs that focus on revenue generation for clients. In 2021, Intellibright was ranked #182 in the Financial Times' Fastest-Growing Companies in the Americas and was ranked #1189 of the Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in 2020.

