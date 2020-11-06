Austrade Inc. Announces Self-Affirmed GRAS Designation on Six More Plant Proteins

The self-affirmed GRAS status was obtained through an assessment completed by a panel of qualified experts. The review included a thorough analysis of each product's manufacturing process, nutrition profile and an evaluation of prior research studies and toxicological data. The panel unanimously concluded the listed ingredients are manufactured in accordance with current Good Manufacturing Practices and meet all regulatory and safety requirements to be deemed "Generally Recognized as Safe".

Heliaflor® Organic Sunflower Proteins are a sustainable alternative to commonly known plant protein sources. The abundant availability of organic sunflowers ensures consistent raw material supply with no interruption. Heliaflor® is manufactured exclusively in Germany from European sourced raw material via mechanical processing, a gentle method preserving all the naturally occurring nutrients in the plant. Featuring great water and fat binding capabilities, Heliaflor® Organic Sunflower Proteins are an excellent choice for a wide variety of food applications and are available with a 45% or 55% protein content or texturized.

Pumpkin Protein is another great protein option. Produced mainly from Styrian Pumpkin seeds, these ingredients offer an excellent source of protein, a good source of dietary fiber and contain biologically valuable omega fatty acids. The entire production of Austrade Inc.'s pumpkin protein is sustainable: the pumpkin protein is made from the press cake left over from the oil manufacturing process and the remaining pulp and gourd are recycled as fertilizer for the next crop, ensuring all residual by-products are used and nothing is wasted. Austrade Inc. offers three versions of Pumpkin Protein: Organic Roasted, Organic Unroasted and Non-GMO Roasted.

About Austrade, Inc .

Austrade Inc. is a North American supplier of exclusively Non-GMO and mostly Organic ingredients, specializing in natural sweeteners, emulsifiers, starches, plant proteins, and organic oils. For over 20 years, Austrade Inc. has been an industry leader in supplying wholesale non-GMO sweeteners and sunflower lecithin to businesses in the food processing, animal nutrition, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries and now offers one of the largest assortments of plant proteins in North America.

