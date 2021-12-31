Australia & New Zealand Fleet Management Market 2021-2025: The Top-15 Players in Account for Over 60 Percent of the Active Units on the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Management in Australia & New Zealand - 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of active fleet management systems deployed in commercial vehicle fleets in Australia and New Zealand was around 1.2 million units in Q4-2020 according to this report. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9 percent, this number is expected to reach more than 2.4 million units by 2025. A wide variety of players serve the fleet telematics market in Australia and New Zealand, ranging from small local vendors to leading international solution providers. The top-15 players in Australia and New Zealand account for over 60 percent of the active units on the market, and more than a third is represented by the top-5.

"The analyst still ranks Teletrac Navman as the largest solution provider in the region today, followed closely by Australia-based MTData and New Zealand-based EROAD", said Rickard Andersson, Principal Analyst.

US-based Teletrac Navman was the first to surpass the milestone of 100,000 units in the region. "MTData, which is owned by Telstra, has now also reached this range, and EROAD is in a similar order of magnitude following the acquisition of Coretex which was completed last week", continued Mr. Andersson.

He adds that the remaining top-5 solution providers in the region are US-based Verizon Connect and Netstar Australia. Other notable vendors with comparably sizeable subscriber bases in the region include local solution providers such as Australia-based Fleetsu and IntelliTrac and New Zealand-based Argus Tracking and Smartrak, as well as international players including South Africa-based MiX Telematics and Canada-based Fleet Complete.

The latter entered the region through the acquisition of Geotab's reseller Securatrak. Additional top-15 players in Australia and New Zealand are Bridgestone's Webfleet Solutions, Procon Telematics, Linxio and Sensium. Solution vendors outside of the top-list moreover include Simply Unified, TrackIt, Digital Matter, Directed Electronics Australia, Fleetdynamics by Fleetcare, Inseego and Trimble.

Directed Electronics Australia notably works with a large number of commercial vehicle OEMs on the local market. "OEMs which have introduced fleet telematics solutions in the region independently or through partnerships include Isuzu, Toyota, Hino, Volvo Group, Daimler, PACCAR, Scania, Iveco and Mitsubishi", concluded Mr. Andersson.

Highlights from the report

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Australia and New Zealand .

and . Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 33 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.

Market forecasts lasting until 2025

This report answers the following questions

Which are the leading local providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions?

Which international fleet management providers are targeting Australia and New Zealand ?

and ? What hurdles are there for foreign players?

What is the price level of fleet telematics solutions in the region?

Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2022-2023?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

What offerings are available from commercial vehicle OEMs?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Fleet management solutions

1.1 Fleet management infrastructure

1.1.1 Vehicle segment

1.1.2 GNSS segment

1.1.3 Network segment

1.1.4 Backoffice segment

1.2 Vehicle management

1.2.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

1.2.2 Security tracking

1.2.3 Tire pressure monitoring systems

1.3 Driver management

1.3.1 Driving data registration and analysis

1.3.2 Video-based driver monitoring

1.3.3 Eco-driving schemes

1.3.4 Insurance risk management

1.4 Operations management

1.4.1 Routing and navigation

1.4.2 Transport management

1.4.3 Mobile workforce management

1.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

1.5.1 Fatigue, Chain of Responsibility (CoR) and Electronic Work Diary (EWD)

1.5.2 Australian National Telematics Framework

1.5.3 Road User Charges (RUC)

1.5.4 Health and safety regulations

1.5.5 Other applications

1.6 Business models

2 Market forecasts and trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 Commercial vehicle fleets in Australia and New Zealand

2.1.2 Fleet management market forecast

2.1.3 Fleet management vendor market shares

2.1.4 Local market characteristics in Australia and New Zealand

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

2.2.2 Regulatory environment

2.2.3 Competitive environment

2.2.4 Technology environment

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Telematics industry players

2.3.2 Automotive industry players

2.3.3 Telecom industry players

2.3.4 IT industry players

2.4 Future industry trends

3 Company profiles

3.1 International aftermarket solution providers

3.1.1 Fleet Complete

3.1.2 Geotab

3.1.3 Inseego

3.1.4 MiX Telematics

3.1.5 Teletrac Navman

3.1.6 Trimble

3.1.7 Verizon Connect

3.1.8 Webfleet Solutions (Bridgestone)

3.2 Local aftermarket solution providers

3.2.1 Argus Tracking

3.2.2 Bigmate

3.2.3 BlackBox Control

3.2.4 Blackhawk

3.2.5 Coretex (EROAD)

3.2.6 Digital Matter

3.2.7 Directed Electronics Australia

3.2.8 EROAD

3.2.9 Fleetdynamics (Fleetcare)

3.2.10 Fleetsu

3.2.11 Future Fleet

3.2.12 GPSi Group (GPS Innovations)

3.2.13 IntelliTrac

3.2.14 Kynection

3.2.15 Linxio

3.2.16 MTData (Telstra)

3.2.17 Netcorp GPS

3.2.18 Netstar Australia

3.2.19 Picobyte

3.2.20 Procon Telematics

3.2.21 Sensium

3.2.22 Simply Unified

3.2.23 Smartrak (Constellation Software)

3.2.24 TrackIt

3.2.25 TurboTrack

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfd5ry

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

