Australia & New Zealand Power Rental Industry Report 2024

This analysis on the Australia & New Zealand Power Rental Market indicates that its value reached $570.1 million USD in 2023 and is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 3.5% from 2023 to 2030
This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the Australia & New Zealand Power Rental Market along with qualitative trends for the year 2023. The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the power rental market in Australia & New Zealand. The base year for the study is 2023 and the forecast period is from 2023 until 2030.
The market is propelled by several factors including an unreliable power grid, insufficient investment in power infrastructure, heightened demand from the construction sector, a burgeoning entertainment industry, weather-related incidents, increasing electrification, and the integration of intermittent sources of electricity.
Additionally, the forecast period anticipates the emergence of new opportunities for power rental companies in the region with the growth in hydrogen production and the expansion of data centers. Nevertheless, challenges such as intense competition, economic slowdowns, shortages of skilled personnel, and logistical and freight obstacles persist.
In terms of industry trends, telematics, decarbonization efforts, the adoption of hybrid generator sets, and the gradual incorporation of battery energy storage systems are prominent. Presently, approximately 88.6 percent of rental generators in Australia & New Zealand rely on diesel, but there's a shift towards more energy-efficient and eco-friendly technologies to meet emission regulations at end-user levels.
The mining sector stands as one of the primary consumers of power rental services in both countries, closely followed by the construction industry. Key market players encompass Aggreko plc, Caterpillar Inc., Coates Group Holdings Pty Limited (Seven Group Holdings), and Kohler Co. (Clarke Energy), among others.
This study captures the following information on the Australia & New Zealand Power Rental Market:
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2023-2030)
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market Data
- Quotes by Key Industry Participants
- Market Share Analysis
- Market Trends
Key Topics Covered:
I Research Scope, Methodology, Definition
II Segmentation by End User, Application, Fuel Type, and Equipment Output Range
III Executive Summary
- Revenues by end user
- Major data points
- Revenues
- Major trends
- Market drivers
- Market restraints
- Main market participants
IV Opportunities & Strategic Recommendations
V Market Drivers
VI Market Restraints
VII Market Trends
- Telematics
- Key developments in decarbonization in generator rental industry
- Hybrid gensets
- Rising demand for solar powered generators
- Demand for battery storage systems
- Silent generators
- Collaborations
VIII Market Data
- Total market revenue forecast
- Market share by segment
- Market share by end user
- Market share by fuel
- Market share by output
- Market share by application
IX Competitive Landscape
- Market share by company
- Competitive factors
X Company Profiles
- Aggreko PLC
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Coates Group Holding Pty. Limited
XI Australia
- Australia market revenue forecast
- Market share by end user
- Market share by fuel
- Market share by output
- Market share by application
- Market share by company
XII New Zealand
- New Zealand market revenue forecast
- Market share by end user
- Market share by fuel
- Market share by output
- Market share by application
- Market share by company
XIII About the Analyst
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Aggreko plc
- APR Energy (Atlas Corp.)
- Atlas Copco
- Blue Diamond Machinery Pty. Ltd.
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Coates Group Holdings Pty. Limited (Seven Group Holdings)
- East Coast Generators
- Generator Rental Services Limited
- Hirepool Ltd.
- Kennards Hire Australia
- Kohler Co. (Clarke Energy)
- Total Generators
