Australia & New Zealand Power Rental Industry Report 2024

This analysis on the Australia & New Zealand Power Rental Market indicates that its value reached $570.1 million USD in 2023 and is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 3.5% from 2023 to 2030

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the Australia & New Zealand Power Rental Market along with qualitative trends for the year 2023. The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the power rental market in Australia & New Zealand. The base year for the study is 2023 and the forecast period is from 2023 until 2030.

The market is propelled by several factors including an unreliable power grid, insufficient investment in power infrastructure, heightened demand from the construction sector, a burgeoning entertainment industry, weather-related incidents, increasing electrification, and the integration of intermittent sources of electricity.

Additionally, the forecast period anticipates the emergence of new opportunities for power rental companies in the region with the growth in hydrogen production and the expansion of data centers. Nevertheless, challenges such as intense competition, economic slowdowns, shortages of skilled personnel, and logistical and freight obstacles persist.

In terms of industry trends, telematics, decarbonization efforts, the adoption of hybrid generator sets, and the gradual incorporation of battery energy storage systems are prominent. Presently, approximately 88.6 percent of rental generators in Australia & New Zealand rely on diesel, but there's a shift towards more energy-efficient and eco-friendly technologies to meet emission regulations at end-user levels.

The mining sector stands as one of the primary consumers of power rental services in both countries, closely followed by the construction industry. Key market players encompass Aggreko plc, Caterpillar Inc., Coates Group Holdings Pty Limited (Seven Group Holdings), and Kohler Co. (Clarke Energy), among others.

