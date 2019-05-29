Australia $1 Bn Lawnmowers Market - Opportunity and Growth Assessment 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Lawnmowers Market - Opportunity and Growth Assessment 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lawnmowers market in Australia is likely to reach around $1 billion, registering an absolute growth rate of over 35% in 2018-2024.



Australia has been a mature market for traditional lawn mowers as the country has a strong culture for lawns and gardens, backed with a growing population inclined toward maintaining beautiful backyards. There is a growing preference for ride-on mowers across the end-user segment in the country.



The lawnmowers market in Australia is driven by factors such as growing interests in backyard beautification, introduction of models with ease of usage, and increased adoption of robotic models with connectivity and smart features such as lawn mapping and navigation. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the lawn mower market by products, end-users, distribution channels, and fuel type.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Australia is the second largest market for lawn mowers in the APAC region. The market is propelled by innovations, and robotic lawn mowers are gaining traction among end-users.

is the second largest market for lawn mowers in the APAC region. The market is propelled by innovations, and robotic lawn mowers are gaining traction among end-users. The walk-behind mowers segment accounted for a major share of over 70% of the lawn mowers market in Australia .

. The gas-powered segment dominated the market with market share of 90%, followed by the manual-powered models in 2018.

The residential user segment is growing and occupies major shares in the end-user segment.

Ambrogio L250 Elite comprising advanced techniques such as smart partition cutting systems and GPS navigation enables for efficient mowing of fast-growing couches in the country.

The study considers the present scenario of the lawnmower market and its market dynamics for the period 20192024. The report covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also offers vendor share of leading companies operating in the market.

Detailed analysis of garden tools and equipment for specific country

Current opportunity and future potential identification

15 minutes read-to-know in-depth market opportunities

First of its kind presentation-ready product

Data on 25 countries readily available

Report Offerings:

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the lawnmowers market in Australia for the current and forecast period

for the current and forecast period Classification of the lawnmowers market into multiple segments and sub-segments and the analysis of each segment's market sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the lawnmowers industry in Australia

An assessment of the competitive landscape and market share listing of major and emerging vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Agenda



2. Market Definition



3. Scope of Study

3.1. Inclusion

3.2. Exclusion



4. Report Assumptions



5. Index



6. Lawn Mower Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

6.1. Revenue

6.2. Unit Shipment



7. Market by Product Type

7.1.1. Walk-behind Lawn Mower

7.1.2. Market Overview

7.1.3. Market Size & Forecast- Revenue20182024

7.1.4. Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipment 2018-2024

7.1.5. Market by Product Type

7.1.5.1 Self-propelled Lawn Mower

7.1.5.4. Push Mower

7.1.5.5. Hover Mower

7.1.5.6. Reel/Cylinder Mower

7.2. Ride-on Mower Market

7.2.1. Market Overview

7.2.2. Market Size & Forecast- Revenue 2018-2024

7.2.3. Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipment 2018-2024

7.2.4. Market by Product Type

7.2.4.1. Standard Ride-on Mower

7.2.4.2. Zero-turn Lawn Mower

7.2.4.3. Lawn Tractors

7.2.4.4. Garden Tractors

7.3. Robotic Lawn Mower Market



8. Lawn Mower Market by End-users

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market by End-user Type

8.2.1. Residential Users

8.2.2. Professional Landscaping Services

8.2.3. Golf Courses

8.2.4. Government & Others



9. Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market by Fuel Type

9.2.1. Gas-powered Lawn Mower

9.2.2. Electric-powered Lawn Mower

9.2.3. Manual-powered Lawn Mowers

9.2.4. Propane-powered Lawn Mowers



10. Lawn Mower Market by Distribution Channels



11. Lawn Mower Market - Key Trends



12. Lawn Mower Market - Key Drivers



13. Lawn Mower Market - Key Restraints



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Key Market Players

14.2. Market Vendor Share 2018



Companies Mentioned



Victa (Owned by Briggs & Stratton)

Parklands

Masport(Owned by AL-KO)

Ozito

Kubota

The Toro Company

Rover (Owned by MTD Products)

Husqvarna

Black+Decker

Bobcat Company

Cox & Greenfield

STIGA

Hustler Turf Equipment

STIHL

Ferris

Robert Bosch

Makita Corporation

Honda Power Equipment

SCAG Power Equipment

Deere & Co

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dypdf8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

