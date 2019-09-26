Australia and New Zealand HVAC Market Report 2019-2024: Opportunities in the Use of Natural Ingredients & Demand for Solar Powered HVAC System

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia and New Zealand HVAC Market Research Report: By Type, End-User - Industry Outlook, and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia and New Zealand heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market attained a $2.3 billion value in 2018 and is predicted to witness a 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The market is experiencing growth due to the stringent government regulations and rising number of commercial and residential projects. HVAC systems are deployed for heating or cooling commercial, industrial, and residential buildings and removing internal airborne contaminants, such as volatile organic compounds, odors emitted from interior furnishings, and various cleaning chemicals, from rooms by delivering fresh outside air.



On the basis of HVAC type, the Australia and New Zealand HVAC market is categorized into ventilation, heating, and cooling systems. Cooling systems accounted for the largest share of the market during the historical period (2014-2018), in terms of value and volume. The reason for this is Australia's sub-tropical climate, improving economic situation, and rising per capita income and global warming. This category is also expected to grow at the highest value CAGR during the forecast period. Further classifications of cooling systems are split units, chillers, room ACs, ducted split/packaged units, and variable refrigerant flow systems.



One of the key drivers of the Australia and New Zealand HVAC market is the growing number of commercial and residential projects. Due to the increasing population and need for housing, the construction market in New Zealand is predicted to attain a size of $41.0 billion by 2023 compared to $34 billion in 2016. The Australian construction market is expected to grow at a rate of 8.0% in 2019. Owing to the growing number of construction projects, the requirement for HVAC systems in these countries is also projected to rise considerably.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By HVAC Type

4.1.1.1 Heating

4.1.1.1.1 Furnaces

4.1.1.1.2 Heat pumps

4.1.1.1.3 Boilers

4.1.1.1.4 Unitary heaters

4.1.1.2 Ventilation

4.1.1.2.1 Humidifiers/dehumidifiers

4.1.1.2.2 Air cleaners

4.1.1.2.3 Ventilation fans

4.1.1.2.4 Air handling units and fan coil units

4.1.1.3 Cooling

4.1.1.3.1 VRF systems

4.1.1.3.2 Ducted split/packaged units

4.1.1.3.3 Split units

4.1.1.3.4 Chillers

4.1.1.3.5 Room ACs

4.1.2 By End-User

4.1.2.1 Commercial

4.1.2.1.1 Offices and buildings

4.1.2.1.2 Supermarkets/hypermarkets

4.1.2.1.3 Government

4.1.2.1.4 Healthcare

4.1.2.1.5 Hospitality

4.1.2.1.6 Transportation

4.1.2.1.7 Others

4.1.2.2 Industrial

4.1.2.2.1 Oil and gas

4.1.2.2.2 Food and beverage

4.1.2.2.3 Automotive

4.1.2.2.4 Energy and utilities

4.1.2.2.5 Others

4.1.2.3 Residential

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Adaptation toward district cooling systems

4.3.1.2 Preference toward green buildings

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Rising number of commercial and residential projects

4.3.2.2 Stringent government regulations

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Lack of skilled technicians

4.3.3.2 High upfront cost

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Use of natural ingredients

4.3.4.2 Demand for solar powered HVAC system

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Australia Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By HVAC Type

5.1.1 Heating, by Equipment Type

5.1.2 Ventilation, by Equipment Type

5.1.3 Cooling, by Equipment Type

5.2 By End-User

5.2.1 Commercial, by Category

5.2.2 Industrial, by Category

5.2.3 Residential



Chapter 6. New Zealand Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By HVAC Type

6.1.1 Heating, by Equipment Type

6.1.2 Ventilation, by Equipment Type

6.1.3 Cooling, by Equipment Type

6.2 By End-User

6.2.1 Commercial, by Category

6.2.2 Industrial, by Category

6.2.3 Residential



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Ranking of Key Players

7.2 Recent Activities of Key Players

7.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

7.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.3.2 Product Launches

7.3.3 Other Developments

7.4 List of Key Players and their Offerings



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Johnson Controls International plc.

United Technologies Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fujitsu Limited.

Fonko Air Conditioning

Kirby HVAC&R Pty Ltd.

Actron Engineering Pty Ltd.

Sanden International ( Australia ) Pty Ltd.

) Pty Ltd. Temperzone Ltd.

