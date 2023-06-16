Australia and New Zealand Shared Mobility Strategic Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Primary Growth Opportunities and Calls to Action for Shared Mobility Industry Stakeholders

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Jun, 2023, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of Shared Mobility Market in Australia and New Zealand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis covers changing market dynamics, outlines trends impacting the market's recovery, and provides a future-focused outlook for the various segments across the ANZ mobility industry. The analytics outlines primary growth opportunities and calls to action for shared mobility industry stakeholders, from a short-to-medium-term perspective.

The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely brought about a lot of positive, flexible changes in the way people are moving; for instance, tourists now use P2P carsharing instead of traditional car rentals.

The car is increasingly losing its importance as a status symbol, and millennials are very comfortable using multiple mobility apps to complete their journeys. Mobility-as-a-Service now integrates ride hailing and shared mobility services. Many shared mobility operators report utilization rates reaching pre-pandemic levels.

Australia is highly urbanized, with the top 20 cities accounting for 70% of the total population. Australia and New Zealand's (ANZ's) population growth is also higher than that of Europe or North America, with a growing young, urban population open to using shared mobility modes.

It also includes pandemic-adjusted forecasts until 2030 for key shared mobility segments:

  • Traditional and P2P carsharing
  • Bike sharing
  • Ride hailing
  • Demand responsive Transit (DRT)
  • Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shared Mobility Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation and Definition
  • Macroeconomic Overview: Australia and New Zealand
  • Macroeconomics Factors Influencing the Growth of Shared Mobility
  • Growth Metrics
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • ANZ Gross Market Value (GMV) and VIO Forecast
  • Shared Mobility GMV Forecast by Segment
  • Shared Mobility VIO Forecast by Segment
  • ANZ GMV Overview, 2022
  • Key Competitors and Market Attractiveness, Australia, 2023
  • Key Competitors and Market Attractiveness, New Zealand, 2023
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Competitive Environment

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Traditional Carsharing

  • Traditional Carsharing: Business Model
  • Growth Metrics
  • Traditional Carsharing: Fleet Forecast
  • Traditional Carsharing: Member Forecast
  • Traditional Carsharing: Gross Revenue Forecast
  • Traditional Carsharing: Trends
  • Traditional Carsharing: Competitive Benchmarking
  • Traditional Carsharing: Market Readiness Rating
  • Traditional Carsharing: Competitive Force Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Carsharing

  • P2P Carsharing: Business Model
  • Growth Metrics
  • P2P Carsharing: VIO Forecast
  • P2P Carsharing: Member Forecast
  • P2P Carsharing: Gross Revenue Forecast
  • P2P Carsharing Trends
  • P2P Carsharing: Competitive Benchmarking
  • P2P Carsharing: Market Readiness Rating
  • P2P Carsharing: Competitive Force Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Ridehailing

  • Ridehailing: Business Model
  • Growth Metrics
  • Ridehailing: VIO Forecast
  • Ridehailing: Gross Revenue Forecast
  • Ridehailing Trends
  • Ridehailing: Competitive Benchmarking
  • Ridehailing: Market Readiness Rating
  • Ridehailing: Competitive Force Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Bikesharing

  • Bikesharing: Business Model
  • Growth Metrics
  • Bikesharing: VIO Forecast
  • Bikesharing: Gross Market Revenue Forecast
  • Bikesharing Trends
  • Bikesharing: Competitive Benchmarking
  • Bikesharing: Market Readiness Rating
  • Bikesharing: Competitive Force Analysis

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Demand Responsive Transit

  • DRT: Business Model
  • Growth Metrics
  • DRT: VIO Forecast
  • DRT: Gross Market Revenue Forecast
  • DRT Trends
  • DRT: Competitive Benchmarking
  • DRT: Market Readiness Rating
  • DRT: Competitive Force Analysis

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis: MaaS

  • MaaS: Business Model
  • Growth Metrics
  • MaaS: Gross Market Revenue Forecast
  • SkedGo: Learnings from the Maas Trials in Australia
  • MaaS: Competitive Force Analysis

9 Conclusion

  • Conclusions and Future Outlook

10 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable Mobility
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated Mobility
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Disruptive Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36nzas

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Artificial Intelligence in the Telecommunications Industry Report 2023 Featuring Orange, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, AT&T, and China Mobile

Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market: Demand for Natural Vitamin E is Projected to Reach About 20K Metric Tons by 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.