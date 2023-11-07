Australia Construction Industry Report 2023: Output is Expected to Decline by 2.5% in 2024 - Forecasts to 2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Nov, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australian construction industry is projected to grow by 4.1% in real terms this year, owing to the rise in total construction work done in the country, primarily due to robust engineering work.

According to the ABS, the total value of construction work done in Australia rose by 8.4% in first half of 2023, this was due to a 16.0% YoY rise in civil engineering work and a 2.4% YoY rise in building work done during the period. However, the output of the construction industry is expected to decline by 2.5% in 2024, owing to subdued investor and consumer confidence amid elevated inflation, interest rates, high construction costs, falling building permits, labour shortages and the continued downturn in the residential construction sector.

According to Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), during the first nine months of 2023 a total 1,796 building companies collapsed, a 36% YoY increase compared to the same period of 2022. For instance, the Australian home-builder Porter Davis Homes - which had 1700 homes under construction across Victoria (1,500) and Queensland (200) - went into liquidation in March 2023.

The industry is however expected to record an average annual growth of 3% from 2025 to 2027, supported by the government's continued focus on infrastructure development, coupled with investment in the transport, housing, renewable energy, health, education, and manufacturing sector.

In August 2023, the federal government approved the construction of 1.2 million new homes over five years from 2025. To support this target, states and territories will receive incentive payments of up to AUD4.7 billion ($3 billion). Further support for industry growth will be provided by state government initiatives to improve regional connectivity through the development of major transport infrastructure projects.

For instance, the Victorian government announced funding of AUD6.6 billion ($4.6 billion) for works on the state's road network over the next 10 years, while the state government of Tasmania announced AUD2.2 billion ($1.5 billion) for the development of transport infrastructure over the next four years.

Scope

  • Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in Australia, featuring details of key growth drivers.
  • Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector
  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.
  • Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

  • Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the analyst's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.
  • Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.
  • Understand the latest industry and market trends.
  • Formulate and validate strategy using the analyst's critical and actionable insight.
  • Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.
  • Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context
3.1 Economic Performance
3.2 Political Environment and Policy
3.3 Demographics
3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook
4.1 All Construction

  • Outlook
  • Latest news and developments
  • Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

5 Construction Outlook - States and Territories
5.1 New South Wales
5.2 Victoria
5.3 Queensland
5.4 South Australia
5.5 Western Australia
5.6 Tasmania
5.7 Northern Territory
5.8 Australian Capital Territory

6 Key Industry Participants
6.1 Contractors
6.2 Consultants

7 Construction Market Data

8 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xv64z3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Online Private Tutoring and Integration of AI and VR Technologies Drive Robust Growth in the Global Private Tutoring Market

Online Private Tutoring and Integration of AI and VR Technologies Drive Robust Growth in the Global Private Tutoring Market

The "Private Tutoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Rising Disposable Incomes and Tech Advancements Drive Global Selfie Stick Market to $740 Million by 2028

Rising Disposable Incomes and Tech Advancements Drive Global Selfie Stick Market to $740 Million by 2028

The "Selfie Stick Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.