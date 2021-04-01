Australia Data Center Colocation Services Market Report 2020: Growing Focus of Data Center Service Providers on Catering to Hyperscale Cloud Providers' Requirement

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia's Data Center Colocation Services Market 2020 - Increasing Investments to Accelerate the Competitive Intensity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides end-to-end analysis of the Australia data center market.

It covers data center market overview, emerging trends, key locations of data centers and their significance, market drivers and restraints, current and forecast revenue, competitive positioning, and key strategic initiatives of the competitors. The insights and factual information provided in the research service are largely incorporated from primary research and partly from secondary research.

Australia is one of the growing data center colocation services markets in Asia-Pacific

Despite facing intensifying competition from Singapore and Malaysia, the market in Australia continues to expand.

Growth has been driven mostly by hyperscale cloud vendors, large enterprises, and highly regulated verticals, such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), which require strict data confidentiality and complete management control of their operations. Hyperscale public cloud service providers have been key in driving demand for data center services in Australia, particularly in the cities of Sydney and Melbourne. Many global public cloud providers (such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google) have significantly increased their hyperscale data center capacities in recent years.

Higher demand for hyperscale cloud services, the growing volume of enterprise data, SMEs increasing outsourcing of data center services, and government initiatives undertaken to boost the data center growth are some of the primary drivers of data center services in Australia.

Australia data center market also faces some restraints, such as increasing property prices demanding greater CapEx, especially in Sydney and Melbourne, the lack of trained manpower to handle complex data center processes, and rising electricity prices which affect OpEx.

In addition, escalating costs in the Sydney CBD region, particularly the average cost of prime land, have resulted in Australia's cloud providers and multi-national corporations (MNCs) looking to base their local operations in other cities within Australia. Perth is emerging as an attractive city in terms of international connectivity to global markets.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the expected growth rates and key drivers for each service area?

What are the drivers and restraints that will shape the future of the data center (colocation) services market in Australia ?

? What are the significant developments in the data center service space in Australia ?

? Who are the key participants in the market? What are their market strategies and initiatives?

What is the competitive positioning of the key participants in the Australia data center market?

data center market? What are the key industry market trends in the Australian data center market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Data Center Colocation Services Market

Data Center Colocation Services Market Scope of Analysis

Ecosystem and Competitive landscape

Key Growth Metrics for Data Center Colocation Services Market

Key Data Center Locations

Market Overview

Growth Drivers for Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Driver Analysis for Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Restraints for Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for Data Center Colocation Services Market

Forecast Assumptions, Data Center Colocation Services Market

Revenue Forecast, Data Center Colocation Services Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Data Center Colocation Services Market

Competitive Environment, Data Center Colocation Services Market

Competitive Landscape, Data Center Colocation Services Market

3. Growth Opportunity Universe, Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Growing Focus of Data Center Service Providers on Catering to Hyperscale Cloud Providers' Requirement, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Requirement for Renewable Energy Resources that Enhance Operational Efficiency, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: The Demand for Connectivity and Network Infrastructure, 2020

The Last Word

4. List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google

Microsoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mplc8l

