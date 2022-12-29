Australia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2022-2027: Growth Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the Australia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



The Australia data center market is significantly growing, aided by government initiatives, expanding connectivity, technology innovations, adoption of HPC technologies, growing cloud presence, and increasing data center investments.

The government has started several initiatives for the industry's growth, such as Digital Economy Strategy, connectivity strategies such as National Broadband Strategy, Digital Health Strategy, Digital Government Strategy, and others.



In 2021, Finance Ministry in the country started using digital data management services under its Digital Records Transformation Initiative according to the three-year initiative by the government for modernization of the public sector in the country. The country has great potential in renewable energy sources supported by government measures and operator's initiatives.

For instance, the Government of Australia has launched its renewable energy strategy, aiming to generate around 100% electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030. Operators like NEXTDC and Equinix have also aimed to become carbon neutral with renewable energy adoption.



Cloud service providers are constantly increasing their presence in the industry by establishing their cloud regions. For instance, In April 2022, global cloud service provider AWS announced the expansion of its services in the country and announced support for digital transformation in the startups, companies, and the public sector.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Australia data center market is rapidly growing with significant investments from local and global data center operators. The market is also witnessing the entry of new investors into the Australia data center market. For instance, STACK Infrastructure, Stockland, Trifalga, and Vantage Data Centers are some of the new entrants in the market.

The Australian market has the availability of renewable energy sources such as hydro energy, solar energy, wind energy, bioenergy, and ocean energy. The government in the country is taking initiatives to develop and promote the adoption of renewable energy sources in the country.

The Australia data center market has an abundance of options for connectivity, including around 18 existing submarine cables. Several under-development cables, such as Asia Connect Cable 1, Darwin-Jakarta-Singapore Cable, East Coast Cable System, Hawaiki Nui, and Oman Australia Cable, will be ready for service in the coming years.

Australia data center market is showing promising opportunities for the adoption of high-end infrastructure by the data center operators, such as liquid cooling and advanced UPS batteries aided by the adoption of HPC technologies such as AI, ML, big data & IoT.

Significant deployment of 5G services in the country has created ample opportunities to deploy edge centers. Several operators have invested in the deployment of edge centers. For instance, in March 2022, Connected Farms, an agritech solution provider, announced the deployment of an edge data center in Queensland, Australia.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Australia data center market has the presence of both local and global data center investors. NEXTDC, Equinix, Digital Realty, Global Switch, CDC Data Centres, Macquarie Telecom Group, AirTrunk, Edge Centres, and Keppel Data Centres are among the prominent colocation providers in Australia.

The country is also witnessing an increase in the adoption of cloud services. Cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Service (AWS) are planning to open their second cloud region in the country by the end of 2022.

Several operators in the country are investing in sustainable power sources for their facilities. For instance, In January 2022, DCI Data Centers announced the procurement of green & sustainability-linked loans from Brookfield Asset Management.

The Australia data center market has the presence of both local and global construction contractors that cater to major operators in the market. For instance, Bouygues Construction has provided its design & construction services for AirTrunk's SYD1 Phase 4 data center.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Australia colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the investment in Australia by colocation and enterprise operators.

by colocation and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Australia data center market size during the forecast period.

data center market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Australia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 123

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 35

Coverage: 14+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Australia

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Wholesale vs. Retail Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Australia market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NEC

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

AREA3

Aurecon

Benmax

Bouygues Construction

Dem

FDC Construction & Fitout

Greenbox Architecture

HDR Architecture

Hutchinson Builders

Icon

ISG

John Holland

Linesight

Nilsen

Paramount Airconditioning

Parratech

Stowe Australia

Taylor Group Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Condair

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Everett Smith & Co

& Co Green Revolution Cooling

HITEC Power Protection

Kohler (SDMO)

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Thycon

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

CDC Data Centres

DC Two

Digital Realty

AirTrunk

DCI Data Centers

Equinix

Keppel Data Centres

Leading Edge Data Centres Macquarie Telecom Group

NEXTDC

Hickory

Edge Centres

New Entrants

STACK Infrastructure

Stockland

Supernode

Trifalga

Vantage Data Centers

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Sydney

Melbourne

Perth

Brisbane

Adelaide

Canberra

Darwin

Other Cities (Dubbo, Albury, Bendigo, Collie, Dampier, Nowra, Traralgon, Cairns, Grafton, Hobart, Mackay, Mayfield West , Newcastle, Tamworth, Toowoomba, and Townsville)

, Newcastle, Tamworth, Toowoomba, and Townsville) List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Sydney

Melbourne

Perth

Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/stjhfq

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets