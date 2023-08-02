Australia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Industry Giants and New Players Such as GreenSquareDC, STACK Infrastructure, Stockland, Supernode, Trifalga, & Vantage

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia data center market is witnessing remarkable growth and is projected to soar to a value of $9.49 billion by 2028, compared to $6.31 billion in 2022, representing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.05% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the Australia data center market, exploring its existing and upcoming facilities, investments in IT, electrical, and mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. The report delves into market sizing and investment estimation for various segments, shedding light on the factors driving this growth.

As enterprises increasingly shift their operations to cloud-based platforms and embark on digital transformation initiatives, the demand for reliable and secure data centers has become more critical than ever. To support this growing trend, the Australian government has implemented a digital transformation strategy aimed at facilitating the seamless migration of enterprises to the cloud platform. This strategy comprises policies, programs, and initiatives that encourage the adoption of cloud-based services and foster the expansion of the Australian data center market.

Key players in the Australia data center market, such as CDC Data Centres, DC Two, Digital Realty, AirTrunk, DCI Data Centers, and Equinix, are leading the way with their significant investments. Moreover, new entrants like GreenSquareDC, STACK Infrastructure, and Stockland are also making substantial contributions to the market's growth.

In this dynamic landscape, this report serves as a comprehensive guide, offering valuable insights into the data center market in Australia, its key players, emerging trends, growth opportunities, and potential challenges. With a transparent research methodology, it analyzes the demand and supply aspects of the market, making it a vital resource for industry stakeholders seeking to capitalize on the promising opportunities within the Australia data center market.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Australia colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Australia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Australia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Australia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 136

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 22

Coverage: 20+ Locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Australia

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The Australia market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How much is the Australia data center market investment expected to grow?

data center market investment expected to grow? How many data centers have been identified in Australia ?

? What is the growth rate of the Australia data center market?

data center market? What are the driving factors for the Australia data center market?

data center market? Who are the key investors in the Australia data center market?

