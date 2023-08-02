Australia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Industry Giants and New Players Such as GreenSquareDC, STACK Infrastructure, Stockland, Supernode, Trifalga, & Vantage

02 Aug, 2023, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Australia data center market is witnessing remarkable growth and is projected to soar to a value of $9.49 billion by 2028, compared to $6.31 billion in 2022, representing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.05% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.
This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the Australia data center market, exploring its existing and upcoming facilities, investments in IT, electrical, and mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. The report delves into market sizing and investment estimation for various segments, shedding light on the factors driving this growth.
As enterprises increasingly shift their operations to cloud-based platforms and embark on digital transformation initiatives, the demand for reliable and secure data centers has become more critical than ever. To support this growing trend, the Australian government has implemented a digital transformation strategy aimed at facilitating the seamless migration of enterprises to the cloud platform. This strategy comprises policies, programs, and initiatives that encourage the adoption of cloud-based services and foster the expansion of the Australian data center market.
Key players in the Australia data center market, such as CDC Data Centres, DC Two, Digital Realty, AirTrunk, DCI Data Centers, and Equinix, are leading the way with their significant investments. Moreover, new entrants like GreenSquareDC, STACK Infrastructure, and Stockland are also making substantial contributions to the market's growth.
In this dynamic landscape, this report serves as a comprehensive guide, offering valuable insights into the data center market in Australia, its key players, emerging trends, growth opportunities, and potential challenges. With a transparent research methodology, it analyzes the demand and supply aspects of the market, making it a vital resource for industry stakeholders seeking to capitalize on the promising opportunities within the Australia data center market.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Super Micro Computer
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- AREA3
- Aurecon Group
- Benmax
- Bouygues Construction (AW Edwards)
- Dem
- FDC Construction & Fitout Pty Ltd.
- Greenbox Architecture
- HDR (Hurley Palmer Flatt)
- Hutchinson Builders
- Icon
- ISG
- John Holland
- Linesight
- Nilsen
- Paramount Airconditioning
- Parratech
- Stowe Australia
- Taylor Group Construction
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Canovate
- Caterpillar
- Condair
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Everett Smith & Co
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC-Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rittal
- Piller Power Systems
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Thycon
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- CDC Data Centres
- DC Two
- DC Alliance
- Digital Realty
- AirTrunk
- DCI Data Centers
- Equinix
- Keppel Data Centres
- Leading Edge Data Centres
- Macquarie Telecom Group
- NEXTDC
- Hickory
- Edge Centres
New Entrants
- GreenSquareDC
- STACK Infrastructure
- Stockland
- Supernode
- Trifalga
- Vantage Data Centers
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Sydney
- Melbourne
- Perth
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
The segmentation includes:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Sydney
- Melbourne
- Perth
- Other Cities
