Australia Data Center Market to be Worth $9.49 billion by 2028, Get Insights on 136 Existing Data Centers & 22 Upcoming Facilities across Australia - Arizton

04 Jul, 2023, 14:50 ET
CHICAGO, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Australia data center market to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% during 2022-2028.
In Australia, colocation operators and cloud service providers are the top investors in data center infrastructure. This trend has been fueled by the widespread adoption of cloud computing, AI, and big data technologies. As the market continues to grow, it is expected that new players such as STACK Infrastructure and Vantage Data Centers will enter and contribute to an increase in data center investments in the upcoming years.
Data center operators in Australia are making significant investments in data center construction, significantly increasing the data center area. Australia will add over 8million square feet of data center space between 2023 and 2028. The Australian government has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality in the future. As part of this commitment, the renewable energy industry in Australia commenced the construction of over 5 GW of wind and solar farms in 2022. In addition, data center operators are actively pursuing the use of renewable energy to power their operations.
Australia Data Center Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size
|
USD 9.49 Billion (2028)
|
Market Size (Area)
|
1,563 Thousand Sq. Feet (2028)
|
Market Size (Power Capacity)
|
333 Mw (2028)
|
CAGR Investment (2022-2028)
|
7.05 %
|
Colocation Market Size (Revenue)
|
USD 1.76 Billion (2028)
|
Historic Year
|
2021-2022
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Dynamics
|
Australia's data center market is expanding rapidly in APAC, driven by factors such as increasing digitalization, government initiatives, high adoption of HPC technology, including AI, big data, & IoT, and growing connectivity. With increasing number of enterprises migrating their operations to cloud-based platforms and embracing digital transformation initiatives, the demand for dependable and secure data centers has become more critical than ever before. In Australia, cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Canberra, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Darwin constitute the prime locations for data center expansion. As of 2022, Sydney garnered the most significant share of data center investments. Moreover, we have observed the rise of new entrants such as STACK Infrastructure and GreenSquareDC. These organizations are construction or have disclosed their intentions to construct data centers and campuses in various cities across Australia.
Customization Available
Why Should You Buy This Research?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Australia colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Australia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Australia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Australia
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 136
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 22
- Coverage: 20+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Australia
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- The Australia market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
Post-Purchase Benefit
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% of customization
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Geography
- Sydney
- Melbourne
- Perth
- Other Cities
Vendor Landscape
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Super Micro Computer
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- AREA3
- Aurecon Group
- Benmax
- Bouygues Construction (AW Edwards)
- Dem
- FDC Construction & Fitout Pty Ltd.
- Greenbox Architecture
- HDR (Hurley Palmer Flatt)
- Hutchinson Builders
- Icon
- ISG
- John Holland
- Linesight
- Nilsen
- Paramount Airconditioning
- Parratech
- Stowe Australia
- Taylor Group Construction
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Canovate
- Caterpillar
- Condair
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Everett Smith & Co
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC-Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rittal
- Piller Power Systems
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Thycon
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- CDC Data Centres
- DC Two
- DC Alliance
- Digital Realty
- AirTrunk
- DCI Data Centers
- Equinix
- Keppel Data Centres
- Leading Edge Data Centres
- Macquarie Telecom Group
- NEXTDC
- Hickory
- Edge Centres
New Entrants
- GreenSquareDC
- STACK Infrastructure
- Stockland
- Supernode
- Trifalga
- Vantage Data Centers
Table of Content
Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Australia
1.1. Historical Market Scenario
1.2. 130 Unique Data Center Properties
1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity
1.4. Data Center White Floor Area
1.5. Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
1.6. Cities Covered
1.6.1. Sydney
1.6.2. Melbourne
1.6.3. Perth
1.6.4. Brisbane
1.6.5. Adelaide
1.6.6. Canberra
1.6.7. Darwin
1.6.8. Other Cities
1.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects
2. Investment Opportunities in Australia
2.1. Microeconomic and Macroeconomic factors of the Australia Market
2.2. Investment Opportunities in Australia
2.3. Investment by Area
2.4. Investment by Power Capacity
3. Data Center Colocation Market in Australia
3.1. Colocation Services Market in Australia
3.2. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
3.3. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Trends
4.3. Market Restraints
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
6. Tier Standard Investment
6.1. Tier I & II
6.2. Tier III
6.3. Tier IV
7. Geography
7.1. Sydney
7.2. Melbourne
7.3. Perth
7.4. Other Cities
8. Key Market Participants
8.1. IT Infrastructure Providers
8.2. Construction Contractors
8.3. Support Infrastructure Providers
8.4. Data Center Investors
8.5. New Entrants
9. Appendix
9.1. Market Derivation
9.2. Quantitative Summary
