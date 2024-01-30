Australia Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030: Focus Includes Crowns, Bridges, Dentures & Dental CAD/CAM Prosthetics

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, Australia, 2024-2030, MedCore, Includes: Crowns, Bridges, Dentures & Dental CAD/CAM Prosthetics and 3 more" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

In 2023, the Australian dental prosthetics market recorded a value of approximately $0.8 million. Projections indicate a growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% throughout the forecast period, with expectations to surpass $1 billion.

The comprehensive report package covering the Australian dental prosthetics market encompasses various segments such as crowns and bridges, dentures, denture teeth, CAD/CAM prosthetics, inlays and onlays, and veneers.

Market Report Data Types Included:

  • Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis
  • Market Drivers & Limiters
  • Market Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020
  • Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
  • Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
  • Leading Competitors

Australia Dental Prosthetics Market Trends:

Positive strides in dental health practices in Australia are serving as a significant factor influencing the landscape and acting as a key limitation on the expansion of the Australian dental prosthetics market. The advancements in dental well-being play a pivotal role in preserving natural dentition, resulting in a decline in fully edentulous patients. This shift notably impacts markets related to full dentures and bridges, while simultaneously promoting growth in more cost-effective segments like crowns and partial dentures.

The denture tooth markets also face constraints due to reduced demand for teeth in partial denture applications. Essentially, the overall enhancement in oral health is steering a trend toward restorations involving fewer teeth, thereby impeding the overall growth of the market.

Market Segmentation Summary:

Crown and Bridge Market - Segmented By:

  • Prosthetic Type: Crown and Bridge
  • Material Type: Full-Cast, Non-Precious PFM, Semi-Precious PFM, Precious PFM, and Ceramic

Denture Market -Segmented By:

  • Prosthetic Type: Full Dentures, and Partial Dentures
  • Denture Teeth Market

CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market - Segmented By:

  • Device Type: Crown and Bridge, Inlay and Onlay, Veneer, Denture
  • Setting: In-Lab, Chairside

Inlay and Onlay Market - Segmented By:

  • Material Type: Gold, Zirconia, Other Ceramic, Composite Resin

Veneer Market - Segmented By:

  • Material Type: Porcelain/Ceramic, Composite Resin, and Zirconia

Key Topics Covered:

  • Australia Dental Prosthetics Market Overview
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Market Trends
  • Markets Included
  • Introduction
  • Currency Exchange Rate
  • Market Overview
  • Market Analysis and Forecast
  • Crown and Bridge Market
  • Total Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
    • Crown Market
    • Bridge Market
    • Full-Cast Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
    • Full-Cast Crown Market
    • Full-Cast Bridge Market
  • PFM Crown and Bridge Market
    • Non-Precious PFM Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
    • Semi-Precious PFM Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
    • Precious PFM Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
    • Ceramic Crown and Bridge Market
    • Zirconia Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
    • Other Ceramic Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
  • Denture Market
    • Total Denture Market
    • Full Denture Market
    • Partial Denture Market
    • Denture Teeth Market
  • CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market
    • Total CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market
    • CAD/CAM Crown and Bridge Market
    • CAD/CAM Inlay and Onlay Market
    • CAD/CAM Veneer Market
    • CAD/CAM Denture Market
  • Unit Analysis
    • Inlay and Onlay Market
    • Total Inlay and Onlay Market by Material
    • Gold Inlay and Onlay Market
    • Zirconia Inlay and Onlay Market
    • Other Ceramic Inlay and Onlay Market
    • Composite Resin Inlay and Onlay Market
    • Veneer Market by Material
    • Porcelain/Ceramic Veneer Market by Material
    • Lithium Disilicate Veneer Market
    • Porcelain Veneer Market
    • Composite Resin Veneer Market
    • Zirconia Veneer Market
  • Drivers and Limiters

