Australia Diagnostic Labs (Radiology v/s Pathology) Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2028F

DUBLIN, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Diagnostic Labs Market, By Provider Type (Hospital, Stand-Alone Centre, Diagnostic Chains), By Test Type (Radiology v/s Pathology), By End User (Corporate Clients, Walk-ins, Referrals), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia diagnostic labs market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on the account of increasing demands for efficient diagnostic services.

Moreover, evolving healthcare and patient services coupled with growing demands for early diagnosis and efficient treatment demands drive the growth of the Australia diagnostic labs market in the upcoming five years.

Increasing investments in the healthcare sector and its involvement in advancing the healthcare infrastructure further play a vital role in the growth of the Australia diagnostic labs market in the next five years. The rising number of patients and growing instances of chronic diseases also aid the growth of the market.



Diagnostic labs are the healthcare infrastructure that is majorly inclined toward diagnostic practices for various kinds of diseases. The infrastructure preferably accommodates diagnosticians along with other healthcare practitioners including staff and nurses to facilitate pathological, microbiological, and radiological diagnostics. A

general physician is often present to advise and consult the patients appearing for the diagnostic tests. Along with the test results the patients are later referred to a specific hospital or expert consultants for further treatment process. The diagnostic labs may function independently or in collaboration with hospitals thereby taking care of the diagnostic procedures required.

Multiple tests like blood analysis, urine analysis, serum tests, and other pathological tests are conducted. These tests determine the presence of microorganisms in the body that cause various infectious diseases or the changes in the constituent of the blood & plasma to diagnose diseases. Diagnostic labs are fully equipped with medical devices, equipment, tools & technology that enables the diagnostic expert to perform the tests.



Growing Patient Burden Facilitates Market Growth



Rising instances of chronic diseases and infectious diseases among the population of the country drive the growth of the Australia diagnostic labs market in the upcoming five years.

Chronic diseases like heart attacks and blood circulatory diseases have caused over 42% of the deaths every year in recent years that is about 118 deaths due to heart diseases every day. As of 2021, there were 4 million people with cardiovascular diseases out of which roughly 2 million are men and 1.6 million are female population.



In 2019 there were 327,174 new cases of cancer diagnosed in the country. Incidence rates rose between 1995 and 2013 but have fallen slightly since then. Incidence is 23% higher in men than in women. Over half of the people newly diagnosed with cancer are aged 70+.

Thus, the rising geriatric population and their tendencies toward cancer further enhance the demand for earlier diagnostics and provision for effective treatment. Among people aged 25-54, cancer incidence rates are higher in women than in men. Among people aged 65+, incidence rates are around 50% higher in men than in women.

Over half of the cancers fall into four types: prostate, breast, lung, and colorectal. Moreover, recovery chances among the older population are difficult as compared to the younger population thereby early diagnosis demands are further pushed up thus aiding the market growth.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Australia diagnostic labs market.

Australian Clinical Labs

Healthscope Limited

Primary Health Care Limited

Sonic Healthcare, Ltd.

Healius Limited

Austech Medical Laboratories

I-Med Radiology Network Ltd

Report Scope:



Australia Diagnostic Labs Market, By Provider Type:

Hospital

Stand-Alone Centre

Diagnostic Chains

Australia Diagnostic Labs Market, By Test Type:

Radiology

Pathology

Australia Diagnostic Labs Market, By End User:

Corporate Clients

Walk-ins

Referrals

Australia Diagnostic Labs Market, By Region:

Northern Territory Region

New South Wales Region

Victoria Region

Western Australia Region

Queensland Region

Tasmania Region

South Australia Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yt7c3r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets