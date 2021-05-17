Australia Distribution Transformers Markets Report 2021

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Distribution Transformers Market, By Insulation Type (Dry and Oil-Filled), By Power Rating (Up to 650 kVA, 651-2500kVA and Above 2500kVA) By Mounting (Pad-Mounted, Pole-Mounted and Underground Vault), By Phase, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australian Distribution Transformers Market stood at USD465.51 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% by 2026 due to increasing demand for the establishment of various networks using renewable energy sources all over the country.

This growth is on account of the uninterrupted power in industrial and commercial sectors, rebuilding, and modernization of aging power infrastructure, establishing networks with renewable energy, increasing focus on clean energy sources, smart grid integration projects, government initiatives and schemes for renewable sources in the forthcoming years.



The Australian Distribution Transformers Market can be bifurcated into insulation type, power rating, mounting, phase and region. On the basis of insulation type, the market can be divided as Dry and Oil-Filled, where the Oil-Filled segment had a market share of 70% in 2020 due to its insulation and high dielectric strength.

In terms of power rating, the market is segmented into Upto 650 kVA, 651-2500 kVA and Above 2500 kVA where the market share of the up to 650 kVA power rating segment was 42.13% in 2020 due to its better efficiency at lower voltage loads. In terms of mounting, the market is segmented into Pad-Mounted, Pole-Mounted and Underground Vault where the market share of the Pad-Mounted segment was 52.41% in 2020 due to its flexible design as per the customer requirements.



The distribution transformers market on the basis of phase can diverge into 3 Phase and Single Phase. The 3 Phase segment had a market share of 67.83% in 2020 which in turn is expected to enhance the market growth over the forecast period due to its ease in installation and more power requirements.



Some of the major players operating in the Australian Distribution Transformers Market are Tyree Industries Pty. Ltd., Wilson Transformer Company Pty Ltd., ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ETEL Transformers Pty Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Eaton Corporation plc, Legrand SA, among others. T

he companies operating in the market are focusing on performance enhancement, manufacturing using raw materials and expansion of sources to increase their shares in the market.



The largest contributor to the Australian Distribution Transformers Market was the Australian Capital Territory & New South Wales region with a market share of 30.86% in 2020. The growth of this region is due to its increasing urbanization and technological advancements with the new raw material manufacturers in the region.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Australia Distribution Transformers Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Considered While Selecting Supplier

5.2. Product Usage and Brand Awareness

5.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

5.4. Unmet Needs



6. Australia Distribution Transformers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Insulation Type (Dry, Oil-Filled)

6.2.2. By Power Rating (Up to 650 kVA, 651 kVA-2,500 kVA, Above 2500 kVA)

6.2.3. By Mounting (Pad-Mounted, Pole-Mounted, Underground Vault)

6.2.4. By Phase (Single Phase, 3 Phase)

6.2.5. By Region (Australian Capital Territory & New South Wales, Northern Territory & Southern Australia, Queensland, Western Australia, Victoria & Tasmania)

6.2.6. By Company (2020)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Australia Oil-Filled Insulation Distribution Transformers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Power Rating

7.2.2. By Mounting

7.2.3. By Phase

7.2.4. By Region



8. Australia Dry Insulation Distribution Transformers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Power Rating

8.2.2. By Mounting

8.2.3. By Phase

8.2.4. By Region



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Pricing Analysis



12. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



13. Australia Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Tyree Industries Pty. Ltd.

14.2. Wilson Transformer Company Pty Ltd.

14.3. ABB Ltd.

14.4. General Electric Company

14.5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

14.6. Siemens AG

14.7. Schneider Electric SE

14.8. ETEL Transformers Pty Ltd.

14.9. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

14.10. Eaton Corporation plc

14.11. Legrand SA



15. Strategic Recommendations

