Australia Facility Management Industry Revenue is Expected to Reach Over AUD 40 Billion by the FY'2023: Ken Research

The industry revenue for soft services is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% during the period FY'2018-FY'2023E, while the industry revenue for hard services will decline at a negative CAGR of 1.8% during the same period.

Government spending on infrastructure development and increasing demand of commercial office spaces from MNC's and big corporate are likely to be the key focus areas for integrated facility management (IFM) services.

Trends such as environmental sustainability, sustainable procurement and adoption of technologies such as IOT and artificial intelligence are expected to shape the delivery of services in future.

Growing demand of Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Services: Australia integrated facility management market is at a growing stage and its penetration has been relatively low in the past due to lack of awareness of the benefits of such services amongst end users. However, the growing trend in adopting IFM services can be attributed to greater focus on cost cutting measures and achieving operational efficiency by the end clients. In future it is anticipated that, IFM will contribute major share in facility management industry revenue in Australia in FY'2023E.

Rapid increase in Outsourcing of Public Sector Projects: In future it is anticipated that, outsourcing of public sector projects through PPP will increase the demand for managing critical environment (crude oil, Gas Pipe lines, electricity grids and others) that requires high skills. However, they carry higher profit margins and require a longer tenure of service.

Increase in Commercial Construction: Commercial sector contributed the highest revenue share to the overall facility management industry in Australia in FY'2018. Outsourced Personnel has contributed above 55% in generating revenues in the overall facility management market in FY'2018.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Australia Facility Management Market Outlook to 2023 - By Single, Bundled and Integrated Services, By Soft (Cleaning, Security and Other services) and Hard Services (Electromechanical, Operations and Maintenance, Fire and Safety), By End User Sectors" observed that the facility management market in Australia will grow due to increasing partnerships with major domestic players for specific expertise in the (soft and hard) services.

The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 4.0% in terms of revenue during the forecast period FY'2018-FY'2023E.

Key Segments Covered

By Soft Services and Hard Services

Soft Services

Housekeeping (including Cleaning)



Landscaping



Security



Other (Waste Management, Mail Delivery Services)

Hard Services

Electromechanical Services (including HVAC)



Operational and Maintenance Services



Fire Safety and Security Systems

By Type of Services

Single Services

Bundled Services

Integrated Facility Services

By End User Sectors

Commercial sector

Residential sector

Retail Sector

Industrial sector

Hospital Sector

Infrastructure and others

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: FY'2013-FY'2018

FY'2013-FY'2018 Forecast Period: FY'2019-FY'2023

Companies Covered:

Spotless Group

Programmed Maintenance

Serco

Broadspectrum

ISS Australia

Sodexo

BGIS

JLL Inc.

GJK

Fresh Start Australia

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Introduction on Australia Facility Management Market

Business Acquisition Process in Australia Facility Management Market

Facility Management Market Australia Facility Management Market Overview and Genesis

Australia Facility Management Market Size by Revenue (FY'2013 & FY'2018)

Australia Soft Facility Management Market Segmentation

Australia Hard Facility Management Market Segmentation, FY'2013 & FY'2018

Trends and Developments in the Facility Management Market

Issues and Challenges in the Facility Management Market

Vendor Selection Process

SWOT Analysis of Australia Facility Management Market

Competitive Landscape in Australia Facility Management Market

Facility Management Market Australia Facility Management Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2018-FY'2023E

