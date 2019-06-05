Australia Fuel Card Market to 2027 with Shell, BP, WEX, Motorcharge, 7-Eleven, Mobil, Caltex, and Business Fuel Cards Dominating

DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Fuel Card Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type; and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia fuel card market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 605.8 Mn by 2027.

Factors such as to increasing preference of people toward digital payment, availability of varied fuel card options, as well as, loyalty offerings is expected to drive the Australia fuel card market growth.

The huge majority of Australian businesses are SMEs, which accounts for around 57% of the country's GDP, employing nearly 7 Mn of workforce. Adoption of fuel cards by the SMEs in the country has witnessed a considerable growth. A fuel card enables business owners to report as well as control fuel and maintenance expenses. Further, they can also be used to make payment for other vehicle operating expenses thereby, enabling business owners to have a comprehensive view of all business expenses as well as manage vehicle taxes.

Any SME, which operates vehicles need to manage a lot of details, and for efficiently managing fleet, it is essential to know certain details such as fuel economy, cost/kilometer, etc. Several fuel cards companies provides fuel management reports that enables the business to receive this information. A detailed view of all these expenses regarding the fleet facilitates business to perform an analysis and make improved decisions. The benefits of fuel cards includes saving money, tracking purchases, easy reimbursements, as well as reduction in fraud. Thus, fuel cards simplify management and eliminates the manual task of receipts, audit, as well as issuance of checks.



The Australia fuel card market is moderately consolidated with few major players sharing the larger pie of the market. Also, major and smaller players are trying to come up with innovative solutions and strategic partnerships as well as different business models to attract a large base of customers.

Some of the key players operating in the Australia fuel card market includes Shell, BP, WEX, Motorcharge, 7-Eleven, Mobil, Caltex, and Business Fuel Cards Pty Ltd among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Australia Fuel Card Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Australia Fuel Card Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increased Demand For Fuel Management

5.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Digital Transaction Methods and Loyalty Offerings

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns Related To Security

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Fuel Cards by Smes

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Telematics With Fuel Cards

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Fuel Card - Australia Market Analysis

6.1 Australia Fuel Card Market Forecast and Analysis



7. Australia Fuel Card Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Australia Fuel Card Market Breakdown, by Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Branded Fuel Cards

7.4 Merchant Fuel Cards

7.5 Universal Fuel Cards



8. Australia Fuel Card Market Analysis - by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Australia Fuel Card Market Breakdown, by Application, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Fuel Refill

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Fuel Refill Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Parking

8.5 Vehicle Service

8.6 Toll Charge

8.7 Others



9. Key Company Profiles



BP Australia Pty. Ltd.

Caltex Australia Limited

Fleetcare Pty Ltd.

Shell Australia

WEX Australia Pty Ltd.

