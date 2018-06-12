Australia Furniture Market is Expected to Reach AUD 14 Billion by 2022: Ken Research

Australia furniture market segmentation by end users (Residential, Hospitality and Commercial), major cities (Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Auburn, Gold Coast, New Castle and Canberra), by type of sector (Organized and Unorganized sector), by residential furniture (bedroom, living room, kitchen, home office furniture, dining room, storage furniture and other residential furniture), by home furnishing (Indoor, Outdoor and Lighting), by distribution channel (Homewares and Home Furnishing Stores, Home Improvement and Gardening Stores, Department Stores, Mass Merchandisers, Internet Retailing, Supermarkets, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs and others)

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg )



June 2018 | Australia News

The number of households in Australia is projected to rise from 8,196.6 thousand in 2017 to 9,160.3 thousand by 2022, representing growth at a CAGR of 1.8% during the period 2017-2022. The residential sector generated most of the demand for furniture products in the country.

is projected to rise from 8,196.6 thousand in 2017 to 9,160.3 thousand by 2022, representing growth at a CAGR of 1.8% during the period 2017-2022. The residential sector generated most of the demand for furniture products in the country. Growth in establishments of economy and luxurious hotels in the country resulted in increased demand for beds, wardrobes and other furniture to be installed within the premises.

Inflow of multinational companies in Australia has resulted in increasing demand for fully furnished offices in the country thus increasing the demand of office furniture.

The construction of more condominiums and residential houses in the country is expected to drive the growth of the industry in the coming years. Moreover, many retailers are opening new stores in different locations and increasing the product listing is also driving the growth of the furniture market. Unorganized sector dominated the market, in terms of large number of unorganized manufacturers operated in the country in 2017. Lower cost of production by using the locally available resources assists unorganized retailers in selling products at a lower price than the one sold by established companies with multiple retail outlets in Australia. The increasing demand for the branded products among the customers owing to rising income level has led to the growth of organized retailers in the country. There has been a rapid growth in real estate sector due to the rise in demand for residential property in the country. In future, bedroom furniture will be the highest selling product category in home furniture segment, followed by living room furniture, kitchen furniture, home office furniture, dining room furniture, storage furniture and all other residential furniture.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Australia Furniture Market Outlook to 2022 - By Residential (Bedroom, Living Room, Kitchen, Home Office Furniture, Dining Room, Storage Furniture and Other Residential Furniture), Hospitality and Commercial Furniture, by Home Furnishing (Indoor, Outdoor and Lighting)" believe that rise in demand of residential furniture with the change of existing furniture and adopting new designs & contemporary furniture will aid the furniture market.

Australia Furniture market is expected to register positive CAGR of around 3.3% during the period 2018-2022. Rise in number of online market players catering to the demand for wooden products and accessories are expected to have positive impact on the overall revenue of Australia furniture market.

Key Topics Covered:

Australia Furniture Market

Australia Furniture Furnishings Industry Size

Value Chain Australia Furniture

Supply Chain Australia Furniture

Furniture Logistics Companies Australia

Organized Sector Australia Furniture

Australia Furniture Industry Trends

Australia Residential Furniture Market

Australia Office Furniture Market

Bed Sales in Australia

Sofa Sales in Australia

Australia Hospitality Furniture Market

Australia Bedroom Furniture Market

Australia Living Room Furniture Market

Australia Kitchen Furniture Market

Australia Home office Furniture Market

Australia Dining Room Furniture Market

Australia Storage & Other Furniture Market

Furniture Stores in Australia

Regional Furniture Sales Australia

Customer Preference Furniture Australia

Australia Residential Furniture Future

Australia Modular Kitchen Market

Mattress Sales in Australia

Dining Set Sales Volume Australia

Australia Modular Kitchen Project Sales

Trends and Developments Modular Kitchen

Cost Modular Kitchen Australia

Australia Modular Kitchen Competition Scenario

Australia Used Furniture Market

Australia Online Furniture Market

Business Model Australia Online Furniture

Australia Home Furnishing Market

Indoor Home Furnishing Market

Australia Outdoor Home Furnishing Market

Australia Lighting Home Furnishing Market

Australia Home Textiles

Australia Bed Textiles

Australia Bath Textiles

Australia Living Room Textiles

Australia Window Coverings

Australia Barbeque Market

Australia LED Market

Australia Furniture Imports

Australia Furniture Exports

Issues Challenges Australia Furniture

Trends Australia Furniture

Government Standards Australia Furniture

Australia Furniture Competition Scenario

Decision Buying Parameters Australia Furniture

Australia Furniture Future

Analyst Recommendation Australia Furniture

For more information about the publication, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/consumer-products-and-retail/home-and-office-furnishings/australia-furniture-market/149484-95.html

Related Reports:



Indonesia Furniture Market by Type (Home, Office, Hotel & Industrial), by Sales (Domestic & Export) and by Cities - Outlook to 2021

The furniture market in Indonesia is highly competitive due to large number of domestic and global players offering similar furniture in the space.

China Furniture Market Outlook to 2020 - Surge in Demand for Children Furniture and Rise in Trend of Online Furniture Sales to Shape Future

China was recognized as the largest furniture exporter in the world. In 2010, the China furniture market was valued at USD 40.9 billion.

India Furniture Market Outlook to 2020 - Surging Popularity of Online Marketplace and Preferences towards Organized Furniture Brands to Fuel Growth

India Organized Home Furniture market will grow at a considerable CAGR rate thus reaching INR 311.4 billion by 2020

Philippines Furniture Market by Type (Home - Bed Room, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen Furniture; Office; Hotel & Industrial), by Sales (Domestic and Export) - Outlook to 2021

Online players faced stiff competition from brick and mortar stores all across the country, which offered a wide variety of products at competitive prices.

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249



SOURCE Ken Research