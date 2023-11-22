Australia HVAC Systems Market Report 2023: Forecasts, Revenue, Size, Companies & Growth 2019-2029

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 Nov, 2023, 14:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia HVAC Systems Market (2023-2029) | Share, Value, Outlook, Analysis, Trends, COVID-19 IMPACT, Industry, Forecast, Revenue, Size, Companies & Growth: Market Forecast By Product Type, By Applications and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Australia HVAC System Market experienced an 8.52% increase in value shipments in 2022 compared to 2021, with a -8.19% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

The market's competitiveness, as measured by the Herfindahl Index (HHI), increased from 1836 in 2017 to 1989 in 2022. Higher HHI indicates fewer players or exporting countries in the market.

Australia relied more on imports in the HVAC System Market, with an import factor of 15.14 in 2022 compared to 16.21 in 2017. China, New Zealand, Malaysia, Thailand, and Italy were prominent players in 2022, with China holding the largest market share at 37.56% and offering products below the average market price.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Australia's HVAC system market faced challenges, but government infrastructure spending and programs like the homebuilder initiative supported construction, maintaining market momentum. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2029, driven by construction, transportation, and infrastructure sectors.

The cooling segment dominated the market, driven by demand in the commercial and residential sectors, with modern and energy-efficient HVAC systems playing a significant role. Commercial applications led market revenues in 2022, driven by the adoption of HVAC systems in various commercial spaces, including offices, hotels, restaurants, and transportation hubs.

The HVAC system market in Australia is expected to thrive, thanks to government infrastructure investments and the growth of commercial spaces, fostering new HVAC system installations.

Key Highlights of the Report

  • Australia HVAC Systems Market Overview
  • Australia HVAC Systems Market Outlook
  • Australia HVAC Systems Market Forecast
  • Historical Data and Forecast of Australia HVAC Systems Market Revenues for the Period 2019-2029F
  • Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues, By Product Types, for the Period 2019-2029F
  • Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2019-2029F
  • Market Drivers and Restraints
  • Australia HVAC System Market Trends
  • Industry Life Cycle
  • Porter's Five Force Analysis
  • Market Opportunity Assessment
  • Australia HVAC Systems Revenue Ranking, By Companies
  • Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

  • Carrier Corporation
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Johnson Controls Inc.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Midea Group Co Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
  • Trane Inc.

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Heating
  • Ventilation
  • Cooling

By Applications

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ns9aw0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tape Market Report 2023: Market Influences, Materials Insights, Raw Material Prices, Growth Drivers and Demand Forecast

Global Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tape Market Report 2023: Market Influences, Materials Insights, Raw Material Prices, Growth Drivers and Demand Forecast

The "Global Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tape Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Specialty...
Global Tetrahydrofuran Market Report 2023-2028: Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Production Boosts, THF's Role in Textile Industry Strengthens Demand

Global Tetrahydrofuran Market Report 2023-2028: Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Production Boosts, THF's Role in Textile Industry Strengthens Demand

The "Tetrahydrofuran Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast, 2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.