Australia HVAC Systems Market Report 2023: Forecasts, Revenue, Size, Companies & Growth 2019-2029

The Australia HVAC System Market experienced an 8.52% increase in value shipments in 2022 compared to 2021, with a -8.19% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

The market's competitiveness, as measured by the Herfindahl Index (HHI), increased from 1836 in 2017 to 1989 in 2022. Higher HHI indicates fewer players or exporting countries in the market.

Australia relied more on imports in the HVAC System Market, with an import factor of 15.14 in 2022 compared to 16.21 in 2017. China, New Zealand, Malaysia, Thailand, and Italy were prominent players in 2022, with China holding the largest market share at 37.56% and offering products below the average market price.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Australia's HVAC system market faced challenges, but government infrastructure spending and programs like the homebuilder initiative supported construction, maintaining market momentum. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2029, driven by construction, transportation, and infrastructure sectors.

The cooling segment dominated the market, driven by demand in the commercial and residential sectors, with modern and energy-efficient HVAC systems playing a significant role. Commercial applications led market revenues in 2022, driven by the adoption of HVAC systems in various commercial spaces, including offices, hotels, restaurants, and transportation hubs.

The HVAC system market in Australia is expected to thrive, thanks to government infrastructure investments and the growth of commercial spaces, fostering new HVAC system installations.

