Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Markets, 2015-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Type, by Products, by Applications, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia low voltage electric motor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-25.

Surging consumer durable market, expansion in industrial and residential markets are the key drivers of the low voltage electric motors market in Australia. AC low voltage electric motors segment has captured key share in overall Australia low voltage electric motor market and is expected to continue its market dominance over the next years as well.



The industrial segment acquired the highest revenue share, however, the commercial sector is expected to witness the maximum growth in the future owing to heavy investment across the development of commercial spaces across the central business districts of Sydney and Melbourne. Additionally, power utility and water treatment sectors are also anticipated to flourish due to favorable government initiatives towards implementing world-class facilities of wastewater treatment, drinking water treatment and desalination plants. This, in turn, would spur the demand for low voltage electric motors across the region during the forecast period.



In 2018, considering the product type, fans and pumps accounted for the highest share in terms of market revenues, and pumps would continue as the key growth segment over the next six years.



The report thoroughly covers the market by types, voltage, products, and applications. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview

3.1 Australia Country Indicators

3.2 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues 2015-2025F

3.3 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Products, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

3.7 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.8 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Trends



6. Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Types

6.1 Australia AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, 2015-2025F

6.1.1 Australia AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.1.2 Australia AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2015 & 2025F

6.1.3 Australia AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage, 2015-2025F

6.2 Australia DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, 2015-2025F

6.2.1 Australia DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.2 Australia DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2015 & 2025F

6.2.3 Australia DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage, 2015-2025F



7 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Voltage

7.1 Australia Up to 60 V Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2 Australia 60.1 V-200 V Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.3 Australia 200.1V-1000 V Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



8 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Products

8.1 Australia Fans Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.2 Australia Compressor Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.3 Australia Pumps Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.4 Australia Conveyors Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.5 Australia Other Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



9 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Applications

9.1 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2015-2025F

9.2 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2015-2025F

9.3 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Industrial Application, 2015-2025F

9.4 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Automotive Application, 2015-2025F

9.5 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Power Utility & Water Treatment Application, 2015-2025F

9.6 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



10 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Key Performance Indicators

10.1 Australia Government Spending Outlook

10.2 Australia Residential Sector Outlook

10.3 Australia Commercial Application Outlook

10.4 Australia Industrial Sector Outlook



11 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



12 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Types

12.2 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Siemens AG

13.2 ABB ltd

13.3 TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.

13.4 WEG S.A.

13.5 Regal Beloit Corporation

13.6 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

13.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.8 Toshiba Corporation

13.9 Wolong Electric Group

13.9 Nidec Corporation



14 Key Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdgas7





