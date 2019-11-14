Australia Named 2020 Destination Of The Year By Travel + Leisure

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP; meredith.com) Travel + Leisure has named Australia as the 2020 Destination of the Year. Selected annually by T+L editors, the Travel + Leisure Destination of the Year is the place that they believe best captures the travel zeitgeist of the moment, thanks to a rare combination of exciting new offerings, cultural relevance, and singular experiences, combined with an energy and timeliness that compels the idea "visit now." This is the fifth year that Travel + Leisure has named a Destination of the Year, with past honorees including places such as Japan and Portugal.



Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford said, "I am thrilled to name Australia the Destination of the Year, as we look ahead to 2020. Why Australia? And why now? It's always been considered a 'bucket list' spot, a place that people would reserve for a once-in-a-lifetime trip when they had a longer window of time to travel. Well, in today's 24/7-connected world, we want you to switch off and take that time. If the thrill of travel is to be pushed, mentally and physically, to discover something new—and to appreciate the simple, awe-inspiring beauty of this earth—Australia and its seven states deliver and then some. And now that there is expanded airlift across the globe, the destination has become more accessible than ever before. T+L's content, which includes more than 30 pieces across print, digital, and social, is the definitive resource for planning many vacations in Australia in the years to come."

Australia has introduced new hotels and experiences in less-frequented areas, opening up more parts of the country for exploration. Mount Mulligan brings a new luxury lodge to the Queensland outback, while Wukalina Walk in Tasmania immerses travelers deeply in aboriginal culture and history along the state's Bay of Fires. The country's innovative culinary scene has continued to thrive with a new generation of chefs and winemakers, including second-generation vintners Damon and Jono Koerner of Koerner Wine and chef Jock Zonfrillo of Orana. Australia offers a wide variety of experiences to suit every interest, whether it's an art installation by the world-famous Bruce Munro in the capital of Darwin, the thriving cultural institutions of Melbourne, or stunning natural landscapes along Western Australia's rugged Coral Coast. According to T+L editors, "While some things have remained constant in the land Down Under—the exuberant hospitality, the otherworldly scenery—there's now a fresh energy spreading across the country."

Travel + Leisure editors have created a comprehensive guide to the latest Australia has to offer featuring individual stories on all seven states (South Australia, New South Wales, Western Australia, Tasmania, Queensland, Victoria, and Northern Territory), videos of various locations, such as the Great Barrier Reef and the Blue Mountains; and in-depth pieces on what to do in places like Sydney, Brisbane, Coober Pedy, and Western Australia's Southern Coast, among others. They also offer tips for traveling to Australia, places not to be missed, according to Australians, and more. To check out T+L's guide to Australia now, visit www.travelandleisure.com/destination-of-the-year.

Australia is also the cover story of the December issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands November 22.

ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive, inspiring travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and offers compelling reasons to get up and go. With a total global audience of more than 34 million, the Travel + Leisure portfolio includes the U.S. flagship and four international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. edition of T+L, which launched in 1971, is the only monthly consumer travel magazine in print in the U.S., has an authoritative website, TravelandLeisure.com, and an extensive social media following of more than 28 million. Travel + Leisure also encompasses newsletters and media collaborations.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

http://www.meredith.com

