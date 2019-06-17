Australia Pavilion Highlights Opal Suppliers

Located in Hall 5E of the HKCEC, the Australia Pavilion features major opal specialists, namely Cody Opal (Australia), Hopkins Opal, Iris Opal, Madsen Opals, Mintabie Opals Australia, Opal Rush, Opal Story, Regent Opal, Rex Opal, Sam Carbone Opals and The Opal Corporation.

These companies source opal material directly from Australia's mining fields, and cut and polish the stones in their own workshops.

"The opal is loved for its incredible play-of-colour," says Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets. "The Australia Pavilion at the June Fair will give buyers an opportunity to view a wide variety of opals, from the finest black opals with intense blue, green and red body colours to light and boulder opals."

According to Cody Opal, gem-grade black opal is in great demand from discerning collectors and designers.

"Our stock consists of the most sought-after black opal, mined only in Australia. These gemstones display all the colours of the spectrum, and their rarity and brilliance cannot be found anywhere else in the world," the company shares.

Iris Opal will also present one-of-a-kind gems at the Australia Pavilion.

"We have found very high-quality Lightning Ridge black opals this time," said Iris Opal's Shuichi Minoda. "If there are any buyers looking for really good-quality black opal, they can't miss this opportunity."

The June Fair will feature more than 1,900 exhibitors from 40 countries and regions and from a broad cross-section of the industry. It is divided into 21 theme and 18 group pavilions, spread across 70,000 square metres of exhibition space at the HKCEC. The theme pavilions are Diamonds; Gemstones; Pearls; Corals; Fine Design Pavilion/Fine Gem Pavilion; CORE; Fei Cui Gallery; Antique & Vintage Jewellery; Designer Arena; Fine Jewellery; Fashion Jewellery; Finished Jewellery; Lab-Grown Diamonds; Silver Jewellery; Stainless Steel Jewellery; Jewellery Accessories; Jewellery Mountings; Gemmological Laboratories; Technology, and Packaging, Tools & Equipment.

