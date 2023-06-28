Australia Plastic Pipe Market Report 2023-2027: Leading Players are Iplex Pipeline, Reliance Worldwide, Vinidex & Philmac

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Plastic Pipe Market Outlook to 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of plastic pipes industry in Australia. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated.



Its market segmentations include by market structure by end user applications, by types of pipes and by type of market structure; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.



Market Overview:



According to publisher estimates, the Australia Rental Pipes Market which grew from approximately AUD ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately AUD ~ Bn in 2022 is forecasted to grow further into AUD ~ Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the New Government Policies and emergence of new players and rise in demand.



The demand for plastic pipes and fittings is highly correlated with the investment of government on infrastructural, mining and agricultural activities and the demand for house dwellings in the country.



Improvements in technology and plastic materials have helped plastic pipes increase their share in the energy, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Australia.



Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type of Pipes

PE pipes had the largest market share. PVC pipes had second biggest market share as these types of pipes are less costly compared to PE pipes and are widely used in various sectors such as water pipelines and sewage pipelines. It has been witnessed that PVC has been mainly substituted by PE pipes in various application, which resulted in PE pipes gaining significant market share in the overall market.

By End User Application

Plumbing and civil application has comparatively higher market share due to large scale of real estate construction undertaken by the private sector in Australia. Mining, Chemical and Oil sectors are widely present in Australia owing to which, these industries contributed a significant share in the demand for plastic pipes and fittings in the country. Other applications include transfer of gas, HVAC, and other related industries



