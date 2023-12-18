Australia Real Estate On the Rise From Blaq Projects and CapStone Holdings Inc.

With the support of CapStone Holdings, Blaq Projects is pioneering innovative commercial real estate in Australia.

FORT MYERS, Fla. and WOLLONGONG, Australia, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CapStone Holdings Inc, a self-funded family office, provided an update on its investment in Blaq Projects, an innovative property development, construction, and investment company in Australia.

Blaq Projects specializes in constructing high-quality and sustainable homes. They have completed over 70 projects, including single-family houses and multi-level apartments, under the leadership of Managing Director Jared Beneru. With a core team of experts in development, construction, finance, sales, and marketing, they work with trusted suppliers to ensure that the projects are delivered on time and within budget constraints.

CapStone Holdings invested a significant amount in Australian real estate in 2022, which added to their significant cash injection in 2020. These funds were used to support the development of Dé Mira Commercial Tower, a 21-story mixed-use building with 93 residential units and 145,000 square feet of commercial medical space in Wollongong's medical precinct. Blaq Projects is utilizing these funds for medium-density property development opportunities in Sydney and Illawarra metropolitan areas, which are located in New South Wales, Australia's most populated state.

"New South Wales is a stunning location that is set for significant economic expansion, and Blaq Projects is contributing to the continuous improvements of the area," said Chao Sun, VP of Investments at CapStone Holdings. "We appreciate Blaq Projects' construction approach and the quality of their development and are delighted to partner with them."

CapStone Holdings and Blaq Projects are bringing new low-rise mixed-use residential apartments to the Subiaco/Perth area. All developments are built with ultramodern innovative technology and a significant focus on sustainability and environmental protection.

"The partnership between CapStone Holdings and Blaq Projects has played a crucial role in the growth of real estate in Wollongong. With the support of a financial giant like CapStone Holdings, we can create exceptional real estate. Our vision and goals are in line, and we strive to develop new projects that continue to set the benchmark for the Wollongong CBD," Beneru says.

CapStone Holdings has very substantial investments in real estate globally. Other investment categories include automation, transportation and shipping technology, and scientific & staffing advancement in healthcare and alternative medicine. For more information about its investments, please visit capstoneholdingsinc.com/portfolio.

About Blaq Projects
Blaq Projects is an innovative property development, construction, and investment company. Throughout the years of experience, Blaq has obtained industry excellence, a culture built on quality and a mindset of providing cost effective building and design solutions. blaqprojects.com.au

About CapStone Holdings, Inc.
CapStone Holdings, Inc. is a family office-structured holding company that keeps a balanced portfolio through investment strategies that maximize innovation and return with minimal risk. CapStone Holdings and its founders have invested across a wide range of industries for over 33 years and engage in focused philanthropic efforts. For more information about CapStone Holdings, visit www.capstoneholdingsinc.com.

