Australia Skid Steer Loader Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F - An Expanding Construction Industry and Increased Infrastructure Government Investments Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Skid Steer Loader Market, By Lift (Radial, Vertical), By Operating Capacity, By Propulsion (ICE, Electric), By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia skid steer loader market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028, on the account of growing demands for residential and commercial infrastructure in the country.

Increasing demands for the skid steer loader in the mining sector to load and lift heavy equipment and mining products is driving the growth of the Australia skid steer loader market in the upcoming five years. Expanding construction industry and growing investments by the government in infrastructure projects are also anticipated to support the growth of the Australia skid steer loader market in the future five years.

A skid steer loader is a small, rigid automobile that has large labor-intended arms attached to it. This engine powered automotive is capable of lifting heavy equipment, tools, and products and can be utilized for the purpose along with the transportation of the same. 

Wide Range Applications Drive Market Growth

Demands for skid steer loaders in the country are highly influenced due to applications of the machinery in various end-use applications. The majority of the demand for the skid steer loader comes from the construction and mining industries. Mining is Australia's largest sector by share of national gross domestic product (GDP).

It accounts for 10.4% of the GDP revenue as per the records in 2020. With increasing production of lithium, gold, iron ore, lead, zinc, and nickel, the industry would keep its expansion in the future years too, and thereby indirectly drive the growth of the Australia skid steer loader market in the future five years.

Also, the construction industry generates significant demand for skid steer loaders. The industry accounts for around 9% of Australia's gross domestic product. The increasing number of public infrastructure projects, along with growing demands of residential and commercial construction is further driving the growth of the Australia skid steer loader market in the upcoming five years.

The rapidly growing population of the country, rising disposable income among the population, and government-funded infrastructure construction are also responsible for the futuristic growth of the Australia skid steer loader market in the forecast years.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Australia skid steer loader market.

  • Deere and Company
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • Komatsu Ltd.
  • CNH Industrial America LLC
  • Ace Torwel Inc.
  • Bobcat Company.
  • CASE Construction Equipment.
  • Liebherr Group
  • Volvo Construction Equipment AB
  • Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

Report Scope:

Australia Skid Steer Loader Market, By Lift:

  • Radial
  • Vertical

Australia Skid Steer Loader Market, By Operating Capacity:

  • Up to 1550 lbs
  • 1550 lbs. - 2000 lbs
  • 2000 lbs. - 3000 lbs
  • 3000 - 4000 lbs
  • More than 4000 lbs

Australia Skid Steer Loader Market, By Propulsion:

  • ICE
  • Electric

Australia Skid Steer Loader Market, By End Use:

  • Construction
  • Mining
  • Agriculture
  • Industrial
  • Municipal
  • Others

Australia Skid Steer Loader Market, By Region:

  • Northern & Central
  • Western
  • Southern
  • Eastern

