Australian Battery Recycling and Manufacturing Summit 2023: Driving Investment, Innovations, A Circular Economy, Critical Minerals Security & Net Zero Emissions (Sydney, Australia - August 31, 2023)

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australian Battery Recycling and Manufacturing" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Explore Australia's Battery Recycling and Manufacturing Industry Driving Investment, Innovation and Best Practices as Well as Delivering a Circular Economy, Critical Minerals Security & Net Zero Emissions

  • 200 Attendees
  • 30 Speakers
  • 15 Sponsors
  • 1 Conference

Battery Recycling and Manufacturing Summit is Australia's first event dedicated to a battery circular economy showcasing Australia's industry and working on solutions so Australia is ready at scale to manage the electrification transition.

Battery recycling is the environmental solution to meeting the world's critical minerals needs and is a core pillar to the Government's plans to grow Australia into a critical minerals powerhouse, electrify transport and reduce Australia's emissions.

Up to now, the battery recycling industry has been the quiet leader of the circular economy in action through high levels of resource recovery for new batteries. The event looks at key elements to turbo charge the sector and build on Australian ingenuity and export potential.

200 senior-level executives are anticipated for an exclusive day of partnering, networking and business matching.

Join an invaluable platform to get access to the agenda covering the latest industry issues and a 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities including: Presentation Opportunities & Panel Discussions, Ministerial Luncheons, Networking Drinks, Bespoke Event Partnership & Sponsorship Options.

KEY THEMES

  • Critical Materials & Security of Supply
  • Circular Economy & Net Zero Emissions
  • Australian Technical & Manufacturing Innovation
  • Best Practices & Reducing Barriers to Business to Support Safe and Sustainable Battery Recycling
  • Investment Opportunities & Future Developments

WHAT TO EXPECT?

TOP SPEAKERS

  • Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, and share cutting-edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global battery market landscape.

KEYNOTE AGENDA

  • Learn from the best industry stakeholders, our conference agenda is packed with relevant content designed to help move your business forward in Australia.

NETWORKING

  • From speed networking, lunches, and 1-2-1 meetings to drinks reception across 1 day you're assured to make the right connections.

Agenda:

  • Welcome to Country & Welcome to Conference
  • Industry Keynote Presentations
  • Session 1: Australia in 2030 - the Opportunity for Battery Recycling and a Circular Economy
  • Session 2: Challenges in Developing an Australian Battery Recycling Capability
  • Session 3: Showcasing Australian Emerging Battery Recycling Technologies
  • Networking Luncheon with Keynote Address
  • Session 4: Reaching Maturity in Risk-Based/outcomes Focused Regulation & the Link with Insurance and Environmental Assurance
  • Session 5: Australian Battery Recycling Industry Ready at Scale and Attracting Investment
  • ABRI Event Closure
  • Networking Drinks Reception

Speakers

KATHARINE HOLE
Chief Executive Officer
Association for the Battery Recycling Industry

NICHOLAS ASSEF
Founder & Principal
LCC Asia Pacific

ANDREW MACKENZIE
Director
Envirostream

LIBBY CHAPLIN
Chief Executive Officer
Battery Stewardship Council

