Australian Company Launches Ground-Breaking Alternative to Pet Caskets at Global Pet Expo

DUNSBOROUGH, Western Australia, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Goodbye Pty Ltd, an international member of the American Pet Products Association, is launching a new range of end-of-life wholesale/retail products at this month's Global Pet Expo.

The company's COCOON™ and CLOUD® products are eco-friendly, softer alternatives to hard box pet caskets and cater for pets of all sizes, from small to very large.

The innovative range of patented, biodegradable products offers a respectful and dignified way to farewell beloved animal companions. The range includes colorful handcrafted burial/cremation shrouds (both premium wool and classic cotton options) with built-in carrying capability and moisture management to replace unsightly towels, sheets and plastic bags. Pets can be securely transported for burial or cremation and laid with care in their final resting place.

The full kit also comprises a memorial marker, ceremony guide book and floral garland to help create meaningful and peaceful farewell ceremonies.

A first-time exhibitor at Global, Sweet Goodbye founder, Natalie Venosi, said she's looking forward to introducing her products at this year's premiere digital event. "We feel that international pet parents and carers value and embrace end-of-life care for the beautiful animal friends that have shared their lives and will want only the best for their pets."

Sweet Goodbye has a strong belief in running an ethical, sustainable and environmentally-friendly business. Their eco-friendly pet burial and cremation kits are handmade by local family businesses in Bali and Nepal, with Sweet Goodbye faithfully adhering to the 10 Principles of Fair Trade as prescribed by the World Fair Trade Organisation. Founders and all staff at Sweet Goodbye are true animal lovers and the company donates a portion of all proceeds to support animal welfare charities including Animals Asia and The Orangutan Project.

Sweet Goodbye also manufactures a product called the CARE CRADLE® - an end of life pet aid that specifically addresses practical needs and 'compassion fatigue' in vets. This has become a recognized problem for animal healthcare professionals, who have to regularly euthanize dearly loved animals.

Sweet Goodbye now exports to global markets, with current customers in the USA, Canada, Europe, the UK and Australia. As more retailers carry Sweet Goodbye's products, consumers will have better access. In the meantime, purchases can be made via the company's web site – sweetgoodbyeforpets.com

Retailers, wholesalers, distributors and animal service providers can visit Sweet Goodbye's online exhibitor booth at Global Pet Expo to learn more or place an order.

