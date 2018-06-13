Australian Contact Center Applications Market 2017-2023: The Market Will Continue Adopting Advanced Customer Contact Applications

The Australian contact center applications market grew by 2.8%, reporting total market revenue of $122.1 million in 2016. The market is forecast to decline at a CAGR of 1.3% from 2016 to 2023.

This study is based on 6 application segments including Inbound Contact Routing (ICR), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Outbound Dialer (OBD), Quality Monitoring (QM), Workforce Management (WFM) and analytics applications. The base year is 2016. Forecasts are provided by application as well as by vertical segment and horizontal segment adoption for the years 2017 to 2023.



Research Scope

Market trends (market conditions, technology trends, pricing trends)

Revenue forecast by solutions, applications, and technologies

Analysis and highlights by verticals and horizontals (trends are also identified based on technology adoption across different industry sectors as well as by the size of the contact centers)

Market Engineering Measurements are provided for the year of 2016. Market stage, market revenue of 2016, market size at the end of forecast period, base year market growth rate, CAGR, market saturation, price range, price sensitivity, and market concentration are provided.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, declining, or reaching saturation? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate? What are the key growth regions in the short and long terms?

What are the driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of this market? What initiatives have the ecosystem participants introduced to take advantage of market conditions?

What is the current competitive landscape? How is it expected to evolve in the future? How are ecosystem participants gearing up for the future?

How will the market change over time? Will there be a shift in the business model/pricing strategy?

Which segment(s) will drive future adoption? What are some of the vertical-specific trends?

Do the products and services offered meet customer needs or is additional development required?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Forecasts And Trends



4. Market Share And Competitive Analysis



5. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Alcatel-Lucent

Altigen

Altitude

Artsoft

Aspect Software

Avaya

Bridgetec

Callray

Cisco Systems

Interact

Interactive Intelligence

Inticube

Jiaxun

MPC

NEC

NICE Systems

Neocas

Nexus

Nuance Communications

Oki Electric

P&W Solutions

Parsec

Samsung (Seoul Commtech)Unify

Todentsu

Verint Systems

Voiceware

West Interactive

ZTE

Zinglabs

eGain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2rk8px/australian?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/australian-contact-center-applications-market-2017-2023-the-market-will-continue-adopting-advanced-customer-contact-applications-300665590.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

