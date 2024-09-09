Australian Defence Force renews agreement with Bohemia Interactive Australia to provide game-based simulation software

The ADF uses VBS for virtual simulation and image generation across multiple programs

NEWCASTLE, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bohemia Interactive Australia (BIA) is pleased to announce that the Australian Army has renewed the Australian Defence Force (ADF) VBS3 enterprise software support agreement with BIA for the twelfth consecutive year. The ADF uses VBS to prepare for operations through serious gaming that supplements and extends live training through the immersion of trainees in a richly detailed virtual environment. BIA is a Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) company, wholly owned by BAE Systems, Inc.

"Once again, we're honored that the ADF and the Australian Army have chosen to continue and strengthen this close and ongoing relationship with us," said Ryan Stephenson, BIA managing director. "BIA has proudly supplied the ADF with the best commercial-off-the-shelf game-based simulation software for over a decade."

The agreement enables ADF organizations to download and use the latest version of VBS3 and access BIA support teams in Australia and other worldwide locations. A second contract provides for continued support and maintenance of BISim's highly capable Image Generator (IG) software on all the ADF's Weapon Training Simulation Systems and Mobile Weapon Training Systems.

"The ADF agreement is part of a larger simulation ecosystem stemming from a strong partnership between allied nations," said Rahul Thakkar, BISim's president.

BISim's VBS4 and TerraTools software are increasingly used in Australia and New Zealand. In addition, VBS4 supports AUKUS partners the U.S. Army's Synthetic Training Environment program and the UK Ministry of Defence's Common Virtual Simulation 2.0 project.

Founded in 2001, Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim), a wholly owned subsidiary of BAE Systems, Inc, is a global software company at the forefront of simulation and training solutions for defense and civilian organizations.

Globally, many hundreds of thousands of military personnel are trained every year using BISim's high-fidelity VBS software products. More than 60 NATO and NATO-friendly countries, and over 300 integrators/prime contractors use VBS technology, many making significant funding commitments to extend VBS product capabilities. BISim's customers include the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, the UK MOD, Canadian Armed Forces, French Army, Bundeswehr, Swedish Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, New Zealand Defence Force, and many major system integrators.

