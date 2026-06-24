Australian Financial Planning Group Secures Minority Investment from Kudu Investment Management to Fund Growth Initiatives

SYDNEY and NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian Financial Planning Group (AFPG), an established wealth management firm serving clients across Australia, and Kudu Investment Management, LLC (Kudu), a provider of permanent capital solutions to independent asset and wealth managers globally, today announced that AFPG has secured a minority investment from Kudu. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001, AFPG has a team of 30 advisers, manages in excess of A$3.0 billion, and offers a suite of financial planning, lending and accounting services.

Sydney-based AFPG plans to use the proceeds from this transaction to support its continued growth, including expanding its advisor base and pursuing strategic acquisitions, while maintaining its independent ownership structure. The firm will continue to be led by Matt Carter, its founder, and management team, with no changes to its day-to-day operations.

"We founded AFPG with a commitment to delivering independent, high-quality advice to our clients, and that will not change," said Carter. "Kudu's minority investment allows us to retain control of our business while providing the capital and strategic support to accelerate our growth, particularly through acquisitions. We're excited about the opportunities ahead."

"Australia represents a compelling market for wealth management, supported by strong secular growth drivers and increasing demand for high-quality financial advice," said Chris Shin, partner and co-chief investment officer of Kudu. "AFPG has built an impressive business with a clear vision and strong leadership. We are delighted to partner with Matt and his team as they continue to expand their business."

Since it was founded in 2015, New York-based Kudu has made investments in 34 asset and wealth managers in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Europe and Australia. Kudu's partner firms now collectively invest approximately US$154 billion, as of March 31, 2026, on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide in traditional and alternative strategies and market segments.

Johnson Winter Slattery was legal counsel and PwC served as financial advisor to AFPG. MinterEllison served as legal counsel to Kudu.

About Australian Financial Planning Group

AFPG is an independent wealth management firm providing comprehensive financial planning and investment advisory services to individuals and families across Australia. Based in Sydney, the firm manages in excess of A$3.0 billion for its clients and is dedicated to delivering tailored advice, long-term client relationships, and disciplined investment solutions. For more information, visit www.afpg.com.au.

About Kudu Investment Management, LLC

Kudu Investment Management, LLC provides long-term capital solutions—including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance, as well as liquidity for legacy partners—to independent asset and wealth managers globally. Kudu was founded in 2015 and is backed by capital partners White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) and MassMutual. For more information, visit www.kuduinvestment.com.

Media Contacts

For AFPG:

Matt Carter, Founder

[email protected]

For Kudu:

Margaret Kirch Cohen

Newton Park PR

[email protected]

+1 847-507-2229

SOURCE Kudu Investment Management, LLC