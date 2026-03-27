Juniper Square and Kudu Investment Management Announce Strategic Partnership to Support the Kudu Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square, the leading fund operations partner for more than 2,000 private markets GPs, and Kudu Investment Management (Kudu), a provider of permanent capital solutions to independent asset and wealth management firms, today announced a strategic alliance to offer core operational infrastructure to Kudu's partner firms.

New York-based Kudu has made minority investments in 32 boutique asset and wealth managers globally. Kudu's partner firms now collectively invest approximately $150 billion, as of Dec. 31, 2025, on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide in traditional and alternative strategies and market segments.

Through this partnership, Kudu's partners will benefit from enhanced access to Juniper Square's integrated platform spanning investor onboarding, fundraising, and fund administration, supporting more efficient capital raising, a differentiated investor experience, and scalable infrastructure built for long-term growth. The agreement also creates a more aligned framework for engagement with Juniper Square, reinforcing the overall value available to Kudu's partners.

The partnership introduces Juniper Square as a vetted, high-quality option within Kudu's global network, part of an ongoing effort to connect partner firms with capabilities, insights, and solutions that support their continued growth. It reflects a shared view that operational excellence is essential for manager success. By providing access to Juniper Square's technology and services, Kudu is expanding the ways it supports partner firms, enabling them to operate with greater efficiency and institutional rigor.

"In the private markets world, the firms that stand out are those that pair strong investment performance with a modern, connected operating platform," said Brandon Sedloff, Juniper Square's chief relationship officer. "Kudu has built a successful network of high-quality partner firms, and its approach to long-term, minority partnership is truly differentiated. We are excited to support that ecosystem with infrastructure that matches the ambition and sophistication of the firms they back."

Juniper Square's platform has become a core system of record for private markets firms, centralizing data and connecting GPs and LPs across the full lifecycle of a fund.

"Several of our partner firms already work with Juniper Square, both as GPs and as LPs, and we have seen firsthand the strength of its platform and team," said Ben Ruffel, partner and head of partner services at Kudu. "Juniper Square has deep domain expertise and a highly innovative approach to product development, including leadership around how technology and AI can improve the way firms operate. We are excited to expand our relationship and make its capabilities more accessible to our partner firms."

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is trusted as the operations partner to more than 2,000 private markets GPs worldwide, connecting market-leading technology, data, and fund administration services to help GPs fundraise efficiently, streamline operations, and improve the investor experience. Its unified platform centralizes data and connects LPs and GPs across every workflow—including fundraising, investor onboarding, compliance, treasury, and reporting. Today, more than 40,000 funds and $1 trillion in LP capital are managed through Juniper Square. For more information, visit junipersquare.com.

About Kudu Investment Management

Kudu provides long-term capital solutions—including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance, as well as liquidity for legacy partners—to independent asset and wealth managers globally. Kudu was founded in 2015 and is backed by capital partners White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) and MassMutual. For more information, visit www.kuduinvestment.com.

Media Contact for Juniper Square

Sara Ajemian

[email protected]

Media Contact for Kudu

Margaret Kirch Cohen

Newton Park PR

+1 847-507-2229

[email protected]

SOURCE Kudu Investment Management