Australia's Drummond Capital Partners Secures Investment from Kudu Investment Management

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudu Investment Management, LLC (Kudu), a leading provider of permanent capital solutions to asset and wealth management firms globally, and Drummond Capital Partners (Drummond), an Australian boutique manager specializing in institutional quality, active managed accounts, today announced that Kudu has made a minority investment in Drummond.

Drummond's founders, Tom Schubert and Nick Reddaway, will remain majority owners and Drummond will continue to operate under the same leadership team, investment framework and client service model. Founded in 2017, Drummond, with offices in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Perth, manages A$6.6 billion in assets in tailored investment portfolios for financial advisors.

"We see a promising long-term opportunity in the Australian wealth management sector," said Chris Shin, partner and co-CIO at Kudu. "Drummond is a high-quality business with a differentiated offering and coherent strategic direction. Our role is to provide long-term capital to support that vision—without altering what makes the firm successful."

Tom Schubert, co-founder and CEO of Drummond, said, "This partnership is about strengthening what already makes Drummond different. We were very deliberate in seeking a partner whose capital is permanent, whose approach is genuinely long-term, and whose model allows us to remain fully independent. We have built a high-quality business by partnering closely with advice firms, and this investment enables us to continue investing in our team, our product suite and the broader support we provide to clients."

About Drummond Capital Partners

Drummond is an Australian based boutique investment manager specialising in advice-led managed account solutions. Drummond partners with select advice firms to design, deliver and manage SMA portfolios that enhance investment outcomes, strengthen governance and support better client engagement. The firm was founded in 2017 with a clear objective: to bring institutional quality investment management into the wealth management sector in a way that is practical, transparent and aligned with how advice businesses operate. For more information, visit www.drummondcp.com.

About Kudu Investment Management, LLC

New York-based Kudu Investment Management provides long-term capital solutions—including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance, as well as liquidity for legacy partners—to independent asset and wealth managers globally. Since its founding in 2015, Kudu has invested in 34 asset and wealth managers representing US$154 billion as of March 31, 2026. Kudu is backed by capital partners White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) and MassMutual. For more information, visit www.kuduinvestment.com.

For Kudu Investment Management:

Margaret Kirch Cohen

Newton Park PR

[email protected]

+1 847-507-2229

SOURCE Kudu Investment Management, LLC