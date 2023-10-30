Australian Firefighters Calendar 2024 turns up the heat and promises a year to remember!

GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over…..the most popular calendar in the world is back! The highly anticipated 2024 Australian Firefighters Calendar has just been launched and is now in its 31st year of production. The annual photoshoot brings Australia's favourite heroes and animals together to produce the worlds most iconic calendars.

Since its launch in 1993, the calendar has donated over 3.4 million dollars to charities across Australia. The calendar's proud history of supporting animal refuges and Australian Wildlife in the past, will continue into the future. Australia's Rural Firefighters and children suffering from Cancer will also once again benefit from donations.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar is found on the walls of supporters in over 90 countries around the world. The firefighters from the calendar are in hot demand to appear on some of the most popular TV shows and magazines around the world. From Germany to Taiwan, to the US and Japan, the firefighters from the calendar use their popularity to continue the message of conservation for Australian Wildlife.

Australian Charities

  • Wildcare Inc
  • Fauna Rescue of SA
  • Native Animal Rescue
  • Queensland Koala Society
  • Safe Haven Animal Rescue

US CHARITY PROJECT

The Rescue Rebuild program is a shelter renovation program of Greater Good Charities. This year the Florida Wildlife Project in Fort Lauderdale will receive support to rebuild their Tortoise Rehab enclosure.

As with all of our wildlife projects, the goal of these projects is to give the wildlife facilities the ability to better care for their animals and to increase their lifesaving capabilities.

"Greater Good Charities is hugely grateful for the continued support from the Australian Firefighters Calendar! Funds raised from the calendar sales will support a renovation at a wildlife rehabilitation facility by our Rescue Rebuild program this November. Thanks to this generous donation, this facility will be able to care for more animals and protect endangered species that are vital to our ecosystem."

Zach Baker, VP of Pet Programs, Greater Good Charities

