Australian Firefighters Calendar 2025 Launches in Europe!

GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar has officially launched, marking its 32nd year of captivating fans around the globe. The calendar has become a cherished item in over 90 countries. With each edition, these courageous individuals use their platform to advocate for wildlife conservation and support various charitable causes.

The 2025 calendar includes five editions: Dog, Cat, Horse, Mixed Animal, and Hero. Each edition highlights a different firefighter and their heartwarming bond with some of Australia's most adorable animals, from cuddly koalas to playful kittens. The compassionate connection displayed in these visuals captures the essence of what these firefighters stand for, both in and out of uniform.

This year, the Greater Good Charities is proud to support the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, recognizing the vital role it plays in rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing injured and orphaned wildlife back into native habitat. Through their generous contributions, Greater Good Charities helps ensure that the hospital has the necessary resources to provide expert medical care and a safe haven for Australian native animals. This partnership not only enhances the hospital's ability to care for its patients but also fosters greater awareness about wildlife conservation and the importance of protecting our natural habitats. Together, they are making a meaningful impact on the Australian ecosystem and the lives of countless animals in need.

The BBWH relies on public donations to provide expert medical care, ensuring that native animals can return to their natural habitats. Through a TV series, "Wildlife Rescue Australia," the hospital's impactful work has reached an international audience, further raising awareness for wildlife conservation.

The initiative supports a variety of charities, including

Rural Fire Service

Wildcare Inc

Kids With Cancer Foundation.

