Australian Firefighters Calendar 2025 unveils adorable animals and Australia's hottest Firefighters

GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar is set to make a splash with its unique theme of featuring adorable animals alongside the country's bravest heroes.

This year, the calendar showcases heartwarming moments that capture firefighters interacting with rescue animals. From playful puppies and dogs, adorable kittens and cats, Australian wildlife and farm animals, each month features captivating photography that not only celebrates the courage of firefighters, but also raises awareness for animal rescue organisations. The 2025 calendars promise to warm hearts while supporting vital causes.

Since its launch in 1993, the calendar has donated over $3.5 million dollars to charities across Australia and the world. The calendar's proud history of supporting animal refuges and Australian Wildlife in the past continues. Australia's Rural Firefighters and children suffering from Cancer will also benefit from donations.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar is found on the walls of supporters in over 90 countries around the world. The firefighters from the calendar are in hot demand to appear on some of the most popular TV shows and magazines around the world. From Germany to Taiwan, to the US and Japan, the firefighters from the calendar use their popularity to continue the message of conservation for Australian Wildlife.

CHARITY PROJECTS - BYRON BAY WILDLIFE HOSPITAL

The US based Greater Good charity is using its global reach to support an organisation close the calendars heart.

This year, the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital has become a recipient of the Greater Good's grant application program. The funds from this program will provide vital support to the BBWH. Greater Good Charities is proud to support the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, recognizing the vital role it plays in rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing injured and orphaned wildlife back into native habitat. Through their generous contributions, Greater Good Charities helps ensure that the hospital has the necessary resources to provide expert medical care and a safe haven for native animals in distress. This partnership not only enhances the hospital's ability to care for its patients but also fosters greater awareness about wildlife conservation and the importance of protecting our natural habitats. Together, they are making a meaningful impact on the Australian ecosystem and the lives of countless animals in need.

"Greater Good Charities delivers crucial funding to provide life-saving medical care to wildlife in desperate need. These grants directly address critical situations, ensuring that injured or sick animals receive the care they need to survive and thrive".



Denise St. Jean – Executive Vice President, Communications. Greater Good Charities

This year will be the 5-year anniversary of the devastating Black Summer Bushfires that devastated Australia. It is reported that 3 billion native animals perished.

This event shocked people around the world, and it was the catalyst to build Australia's only mobile wildlife hospital (Matilda). The support the BBWH received from around the globe has literally provided them the vehicle to be able to save wildlife where the supported is needed.

"The story of the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital has reached a global audience. This has been achieved through a TV series showcasing the work of our incredible veterinary team. The Series "Wildlife Rescue Australia" has aired in Australia, Japan, Canada and now on National Geographic Wild in the US".

Dr Stephen Mills – Founder and CEO, Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital.

"I am truly grateful for the support of The Australian Firefighters Calendar and the Greater Good Charities. At Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, our mission is to treat sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife, with the goal of returning them to their natural habitats. This generous support allows us to continue saving Australian wildlife and making a lasting difference

Dr Bree Talbot – Head Wildlife Veterinary Surgeon, Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital

Editions

Over 25 Australian firefighters have come together for the month-long photoshoot to make this years 5 editions. Firefighters from aviation, military and urban fire services have once again produced the most talked about calendar photos for the 2025 editions of the Australian Firefighter Calendar.

Each month of the 5 different calendar editions reveals a different firefighter and their heart-warming bond with some of Australia's most adorable animals. From cuddly koalas to playful kittens, these visuals capture the compassion that these firefighters stand for both in and out of uniform.

Due to the popular demand of the past editions, the Dog, Cat, Horse, Mixed Animal and Hero Calendars will be back.

Charity Organisations

Other Charities supported by the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar include;

Rural Fire Service (CAVFA)

Wildcare Inc

Fauna Rescue of

Queensland Koala Society

Safe Haven Animal Rescue

Best Friends Felines

Kids With Cancer Foundation

Native Animal Rescue

Healing Hooves Horse Therapy

