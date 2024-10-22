Australian Firefighters supports Hurricane Helene survivors through donation from the Australian Firefighters Calendar 2025

GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Australian Firefighters Calendar is proud to announce a special initiative to support citizens and animals affected by Hurricane Helene and Milton. Through our partnership with Greater Good Charities, we are donating funds to provide immediate relief and aid to impacted communities. This collaboration aims to deliver essential resources, such as food, shelter, and medical assistance, to those in need, helping families rebuild their lives after the devastation of the hurricane. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have faced such significant challenges.

"The Australian Firefighters Calendar is known for its charitable efforts, often supporting various causes, including those related to disaster relief. While we primarily focus on wildlife and dog and cat refuges in Australia, it's not uncommon for us to expand our support to international relief efforts, such as those following Hurricane Helene in the US."

David Rogers – Director. Australian Firefighters Calendar

AUSTRALIAN FIREFIGHTERS CALENDAR GREATER GOOD CHARITY US PROJECTS

HURRICANE HELENE & MILTON

Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit headquartered in the U.S. The Greater Good Charities are distributing vital resources to support displaced families, including food, water, hygiene kits, socks, and Good Packs containing essential supplies. The need for donated supplies continues to be immense.

The Greater Good teams are delivering pet food and essential supplies to overwhelmed shelters dealing with power outages and flooding. We have established a pet pharmaceutical donation hub and are identifying veterinary needs in impacted communities in multiple states. Providing wellness care is crucial in the aftermath of a storm when disease spreads more easily from contaminated floodwaters and increased wildlife encounters.

"Greater Good Charities was on the ground before Hurricane Helene hit Florida, ready with supplies to assist impacted communities. In the aftermath, we've responded swiftly to the destruction and urgent needs across the Southeast, which are greater than anyone expected. Our corporate partnerships have been crucial in delivering life-saving support to those affected".

Jennifer Gerdon – Corporate Partnerships. Greater Good Charities.

BYRON BAY WILDLIFE HOSPITAL

Greater Good Charities is proud to support the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, recognizing the vital role it plays in rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing injured and orphaned wildlife back into native habitat. Through their generous contributions, Greater Good Charities helps ensure that the hospital has the necessary resources to provide expert medical care and a safe haven for native animals in distress. This partnership not only enhances the hospital's ability to care for its patients but also fosters greater awareness about wildlife conservation and the importance of protecting our natural habitats. Together, they are making a meaningful impact on the Australian ecosystem and the lives of countless animals in need.

"Greater Good Charities delivers crucial funding to provide life-saving medical care to wildlife in desperate need. These grants directly address critical situations, ensuring that injured or sick animals receive the care they need to survive and thrive".



Bryna Donnelly – Executive Vice President Programs. Greater Good Charities

"This year will be the 5-year anniversary of the devastating Black Summer Bushfires that devastated Australia. It is reported that 3 billion native animals perished.

This event shocked people around the world, and it was the catalyst to our campaign to build Australia's only mobile wildlife hospital (Matilda). The support we received from around the globe has literally provided us the vehicle to be able to save wildlife where the supported is needed.

The story of the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital has reached a global audience. This has been achieved through a TV series showcasing the work of our incredible veterinary team. The Series 'Wildlife Rescue Australia' has aired in Australia, Japan, Canada and now on National Geographic Wild in the US."

Dr Stephen Mills – Founder and CEO, Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital.

"I am truly grateful for the support of The Australian Firefighters Calendar and the Greater Good Charities. At Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, our mission is to treat sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife, with the goal of returning them to their natural habitats. This generous support allows us to continue saving Australian wildlife and making a lasting difference."

Dr Bree Talbot – Head Wildlife Veterinary Surgeon, Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital

US Firefighters join the photoshoot

Due to the popularity of the calendar in the US, the calendar flew 2 US firefighters to take part in the photoshoot. Firefighters Alijah Johnson and Jacob Hacker joined the Aussie Firefighters to produce this year's calendars.

ALIJAH JOHNSON: (27 years old) Firefighter and paramedic from Chesapeake, Virginia.

"It's been a dream of mine to be in a firefighter calendar, it first started when many people would ask is if I was one of the firefighters from the calendars after I told them I was a firefighter. I would usually respond by laughing it off and say no, but now I am truly grateful and blessed to be in the world's biggest calendar. This opportunity has been the proudest moment of my career. Being the first Black firefighter featured in this iconic calendar is more than just a personal achievement for me, but it's a chance to show others you can break barriers, represent your community and be a part of a good cause on a global scale."

Features in the Hero and mixed animal calendars.

JACOB HACKER: (30 years old) – Firefighter and paramedic from Willard Fire and Rescue, Ohio.

"I was raised and still live in rural Ohio. One of my goals was before the age of 30 I wanted to be in the Australian Firefighters Calendar. When I was younger in my fire and medic career it began as a joke because I felt like I could never be physically capable or fit enough to be one of those men you see in the calendar. After 10 years of hard work and dedication I reached out to the Australian Firefighters Calendar, to my surprise they were impressed by my journey and wanted me to partake in their calendar. This was a dream come true and one of the greatest honours of my life to be an American featured into an Australian Firefighters calendar for a good cause".



Features in the Hero and cat calendars.

Calendar Editions

Over 30 Australian firefighters have come together for the month-long photoshoot to make this years 5 editions. Firefighters from aviation, military and urban fire services have once again produced the most talked about calendar photos for the 2025 editions of the Australian Firefighter Calendar.

Each month of the 5 different calendar editions reveals a different firefighter and their heart-warming bond with some of Australia's most adorable animals. From cuddly koalas to playful kittens, these visuals capture the compassion that these firefighters stand for both in and out of uniform.

Due to the popular demand of the past editions, the Dog, Cat, Horse, Mixed Animal and Hero Calendars will be back.

Other Charities supported by the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar include;

Rural Fire Service (CAVFA)

Wildcare Inc

Fauna Rescue of

Queensland Koala Society

Kids With Cancer Foundation

Safe Haven Animal Rescue

Best Friends Felines

