Australian Gold Unveils New Look Within Packaging And Innovative Product Formulations

Australian Gold's newest reformulations and launches across all of their sun care lines include the elimination of Oxybenzone and Octinoxate, which research has shown have negatively impacted our coral reefs and are banned in many of our coastal cities and states. In addition to the reformulation within all of their Classic lines, the brand has created entirely new products including a high-performance Sport Collection with proprietary ingredients catered to all active lifestyles and extensions to their very popular Botanical Tinted Face Mineral Lotions. Developed to match a variety of skin tones and undertones in hypoallergic and dermatologist tested formulations, the Botanical Tinted Face Mineral Lotions' DNA lies in sun care providing an added bonus of a natural glow.

"With the increase of scientific studies and the rise of social and environmental awareness, we saw an opportunity a few years ago to take action and began the process of reformulating our Classic Line," said Kristen Steinbrook, Associate Director of Research and Development at Australian Gold. "Since the conception of our new reformulation and the priority of minimizing the chemical activities utilized, Australian Gold has made huge steps forward towards expanding existing products and launching innovative collections, such as the Sport Ultra Chill and the new Botanical Tinted Face Mineral Lotions shades."

While going through the process of reformulation, the brand saw an opportunity to take on a larger packaging refresh. The iconic Classic Bronzing packaging had not undergone more than a light refresh in quite some time and with the changing landscape of the category it was important to hear what consumers wanted to see from the brand. There was a firm priority in maintaining the Koala logo, dark brown label and use of gold accents that consumers know and love from the brand. Utilizing simplified and educational communication on all packaging, Australian Gold's newest product launches maintain the same essence that consumers love from the brand but with a sleeker, more upscale look.

"The skin and sun care categories are rapidly changing and our team proactively develops products that provide a superior experience and benefit to our consumers, all while keeping the planet and our ecosystem in mind," explains Matt Cotton, CEO of Australian Gold. "We are excited for the future of the brand and the evolution that we continue to make, keeping you and your loved ones protected while you celebrate life outside."

About Australian Gold

Australian Gold Sun Care products are available nationwide at mass, food and drug retailers. For over 36 years Australian Gold has been known for its signature fragrance and unique sunscreen products with bronzers. Once only the well-kept secret of beach vacationers, Australian Gold now focuses on allowing every day activities in the sun to become a welcomed escape. Australian Gold believes that wearing sunscreen shouldn't be a chore – enjoy every moment in the sun! For more information, visit www.AustralianGold.com on newest launches and reformulations.

SOURCE Australian Gold

Related Links

http://www.AustralianGold.com

