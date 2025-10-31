Australian Indie Fragrance Brand WHO IS ELIJAH Makes U.S. Retail Debut with Revolve

SYDNEY and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cult-favorite Australian modern fragrance house WHO IS ELIJAH is officially making its U.S. retail debut. Beginning October 31, 2025, the minimalist, genderless fragrance brand will launch exclusively with Revolve, marking a milestone moment as it expands beyond its Australian roots.

Founded seven years ago by Creative Director & Founder Raquel Bouris, WHO IS ELIJAH has quickly built a devoted following for its modern, stripped-back approach to fragrance. Since its inception - born from the spirit of festival season - the brand has evolved into one of Australia's most talked-about fragrance houses, stocked at Sephora Australia and beloved by tastemakers and celebrities alike, including Sofia Richie Grainge, who has repeatedly purchased signature scents such as Nomad and Morning After.

"When I launched WHO IS ELIJAH in 2018, my vision was to create fragrances that felt like living, breathing characters: minimalist and versatile, but with the power to shift your mood, reflect your individuality, and spark connection," said Bouris. "As we celebrate our seventh birthday this month, it feels surreal to be entering the U.S. market with Revolve as our first retail partner. Their community is adventurous, fashion-forward, and all about creating memorable experiences, which aligns perfectly with our philosophy."

The U.S. launch assortment will include:

Eight of the brand's top-selling SKUs, offered in 50 ML and 10 ML, including: NOMAD WALL STREET CHEMICAL ADDICTION MORNING AFTER CHERRY FIESTA ELECTRIC SOUL OCEAN EYES HAZE

The Discovery Set, designed to encourage exploration and layering

Price range: $45–$169

For Revolve, a brand synonymous with festival culture and contemporary fashion, partnering with WHO IS ELIJAH was a natural fit. Both share a DNA rooted in self-expression, individuality, and creating experiences that transcend trends.

This debut marks the beginning of WHO IS ELIJAH's ambitious expansion strategy, as the brand looks to replicate its rapid growth and cult status in the U.S. indie fragrance market.

About WHO IS ELIJAH

Founded in Sydney, Australia in 2018 by Raquel Bouris, WHO IS ELIJAH is a modern fragrance house redefining the rules of perfumery. Embracing a minimalist, genderless ethos, each fragrance is designed as a persona: an invitation to step into different moods, moments, and memories. The brand's versatile and refined scents have gained a cult following for their ability to transcend convention and inspire self-expression. WHO IS ELIJAH is proudly stocked at Sephora Australia and continues to expand internationally with its U.S. debut at Revolve.

